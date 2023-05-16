Helen Mirren Wore the Spunky Color Trend That’s Not Going Away Anytime Soon

It’s easy being green.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren. Photo:

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

It’s easy being green — or, well, in Helen Mirren’s case, it’s easy wearing green. And if you’re prone to an all-neutral wardrobe (like me!) or scared to wear color (like I used to be!), the Dame’s latest outfit will no doubt inspire you to add the fresh hue into your wardrobe for summer 2023. Like I said, it’s easy wearing green.

Mirren was photographed out and about in France during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, and let’s just say, I got green with envy when I saw her outfit — literally. She always manages to look cool, calm, and collected, and her latest look, which is the ideal balance between low-key and elevated, is the perfect example of her dressing ethos

The actress went with easygoing staples that included black trousers (a wardrobe must), plus a relaxed-fitting white tee, a bright-green cardigan, and her go-to white sneakers from Sole Bliss, a footwear brand that she’s been wearing for years. Though the platform kicks were very eye-catching, it was her jacket and coordinating headband that stole the show because of its bright, vivid hue. 

Mirren’s Kelly green duster jacket was about as streamlined as a topper gets. There were no buttons or hoods that tend to get in the way, just a simple collar and a super-elevated silhouette that instantly dressed up her uncomplicated base pieces. The star feature, though, was its color: a lively verdant that you simply cannot look away from. She matched the jacket to her bright-green, knotted headband, an easy solution to dealing with a bad hair day. Trust me: I own my fair share of this hair accessory, and whenever I’m in a pinch, I throw one on and go. 

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

Shop now: $75; amazon.com

Lele Sadoughi Grass Green Terry Knotted Headband

GRASS GREEN TERRY KNOTTED HEADBAND

Lele Sadoughi

Shop now: $49; lelesadoughi.com

The main takeaway from Dame Mirren’s look is the fact that Kelly green is showing zero signs of going away anytime soon. In fact, she wore the color in shoe form during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, so clearly, she has a thing with the hue — and she’s not the only one, either. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, and the Princess of Wales, as well as fashion editors like myself have been keen on green for a minute now, and once you wear the shade, you’ll never go back. Take it from me — I was so devoted to my all-black wardrobe for years until something shifted and I decided I needed a change (of color). 

Green is so fun, lively, and bold — and whenever I put it on, it instantly re-energizes me. And TBH, if a color can do that, your day already starts off on a better note. That said, you can best bet I’m stocking up on all things green for the new season. 

Shop some green pieces inspired by the Mirren-worn color below.

Get the Look:

J.Crew Maxine V-neck Shift Dress
Shop now: $98; jcrew.com

Halogen V-Neck Woven Camisole
Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Merlette Freja Smocked Cotton Voile Midi Dress
Shop now: $348 (Originally $580); saksfifthavenue.com

Reoria Sleeveless Racerback Tank Top
Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $548; nordstrom.com

Anrabess Asymmetric Tiered Maxi Dress
Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $60); amazon.com

Reiss Esme Linen Sheath Dress
Shop now: $265; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Lugged Platform Clog
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Vero Moda Frill Smocked Crop Tank
Shop now: $29; nordstrom.com

Cos Regular Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt
Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com

Open Edit Vida Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

