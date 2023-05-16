Fashion Look of the Day Helen Mirren Wore the Spunky Color Trend That’s Not Going Away Anytime Soon It’s easy being green. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 16, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Helen Mirren. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images It’s easy being green — or, well, in Helen Mirren’s case, it’s easy wearing green. And if you’re prone to an all-neutral wardrobe (like me!) or scared to wear color (like I used to be!), the Dame’s latest outfit will no doubt inspire you to add the fresh hue into your wardrobe for summer 2023. Like I said, it’s easy wearing green. Mirren was photographed out and about in France during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, and let’s just say, I got green with envy when I saw her outfit — literally. She always manages to look cool, calm, and collected, and her latest look, which is the ideal balance between low-key and elevated, is the perfect example of her dressing ethos. The actress went with easygoing staples that included black trousers (a wardrobe must), plus a relaxed-fitting white tee, a bright-green cardigan, and her go-to white sneakers from Sole Bliss, a footwear brand that she’s been wearing for years. Though the platform kicks were very eye-catching, it was her jacket and coordinating headband that stole the show because of its bright, vivid hue. Mirren’s Kelly green duster jacket was about as streamlined as a topper gets. There were no buttons or hoods that tend to get in the way, just a simple collar and a super-elevated silhouette that instantly dressed up her uncomplicated base pieces. The star feature, though, was its color: a lively verdant that you simply cannot look away from. She matched the jacket to her bright-green, knotted headband, an easy solution to dealing with a bad hair day. Trust me: I own my fair share of this hair accessory, and whenever I’m in a pinch, I throw one on and go. The Drop Blake Long Blazer Amazon Shop now: $75; amazon.com Lele Sadoughi Grass Green Terry Knotted Headband Lele Sadoughi Shop now: $49; lelesadoughi.com The main takeaway from Dame Mirren’s look is the fact that Kelly green is showing zero signs of going away anytime soon. In fact, she wore the color in shoe form during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, so clearly, she has a thing with the hue — and she’s not the only one, either. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, and the Princess of Wales, as well as fashion editors like myself have been keen on green for a minute now, and once you wear the shade, you’ll never go back. Take it from me — I was so devoted to my all-black wardrobe for years until something shifted and I decided I needed a change (of color). Green is so fun, lively, and bold — and whenever I put it on, it instantly re-energizes me. And TBH, if a color can do that, your day already starts off on a better note. That said, you can best bet I’m stocking up on all things green for the new season. Shop some green pieces inspired by the Mirren-worn color below. Get the Look: J.Crew Maxine V-neck Shift DressShop now: $98; jcrew.com Halogen V-Neck Woven CamisoleShop now: $39; nordstrom.com Merlette Freja Smocked Cotton Voile Midi DressShop now: $348 (Originally $580); saksfifthavenue.com Reoria Sleeveless Racerback Tank TopShop now: $23; amazon.com Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Leather Convertible Shoulder BagShop now: $548; nordstrom.com Anrabess Asymmetric Tiered Maxi DressShop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $60); amazon.com Reiss Esme Linen Sheath DressShop now: $265; nordstrom.com Jeffrey Campbell Lugged Platform ClogShop now: $60; nordstrom.com Vero Moda Frill Smocked Crop TankShop now: $29; nordstrom.com Cos Regular Fit Heavyweight T-ShirtShop now: $39; nordstrom.com Open Edit Vida Slingback Pointed Toe PumpShop now: $60; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Lopez Has Worn This Repeatedly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and It Just Got a Summer Upgrade Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Mirror Selfie Included a Sexy Style Detail I Wear on Repeat Wedding Guests Walked and Danced for 10+ Hours in These $35 Block Heels, and Their Feet "Never Hurt.”