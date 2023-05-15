Jennifer Lawrence Wore an XXL Version of This Genius Summer Bag Trend

Hands-free carrying for fewer worries.

Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on May 15, 2023

I know I can be pretty nosy when I say (or even think) this, but I’m going to do it anyway. I’m always so curious to see what people carry in their bags when they’re out and about — “In the Bag” is one of my favorite franchises from British Vogue, because I find it offers such a deep look into a celeb’s life. After all, what you carry in your bag says a lot about you and your priorities. With this in mind, you’ll understand why I was so curious to see what Jennifer Lawrence was keeping in her XXL sling bag. While I might not get an answer on exactly what she was toting around that day, I do know that I can’t get enough of this look. 

The actress was photographed walking around New York City looking as summery as it gets in her all-white outfit that was ideal for any super hot summer day. Well done, Lawrence! Her ensemble consisted of baggy, low-sitting white pants that were slightly sheer and hit on the cargo trend we’ve been seeing a lot of this season. She paired the casual-cool pants with a relaxed white tee she subtly tucked into her pants, plus a sweatshirt she tied around her waist. 

The all-white base was the perfect opportunity to juxtapose a handful of black accessories really popped against the crisp canvas, including braided slip-on sandals, oval sunglasses, and an extra large sling bag that quickly prompted an, “OMG, what’s in her bag?” out of me. 

Sling bags — also referred to as fanny packs or belt bags — have been trending for a while now, and for good reason. The quintessential hands-free accessory truly takes all the worry out of carrying, and given the fact we already have enough things to worry about, this bag silhouette sounds like a dream, no?

I swear by my fanny pack for every summer activity, whether I’m going on my mid-day #hotgirlwalk, biking through Central Park, or grocery shopping. With all my belongings securely strapped across my chest, my hands are free to do whatever they need to. That said, I never thought about carrying a sling bag as large as Lawrence's, and now I’m fully invested in trying it out because, well, the larger the bag, the better, IMO. That’s because you can carry more (a plus!), making an XXL fanny pack the ideal summer companion. 

I’m not sure why I didn’t think about investing in a large sling bag sooner, but thanks to Lawrence, I’m officially leveling up my summer bag game. Shop some of the big belt bags I’m eyeing below.

