Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Flattering Summer Dress Style I Can't Get Enough Of

I’m consistently trying out different brands, styles, and silhouettes, as there’s always something new to be discovered. But sometimes, all I want is to go back to the basics, and it seems like Emily Ratajkowski is in the same boat.

Yesterday, Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City wearing a mini bodycon dress. The fact that it was a classic LBD was, in and of itself, already noteworthy, but the flattering silhouette is what really stood out to me. I’ve been wearing this same dress style for years, relying on its simplicity and ease to get me through. Not to mention, it’s the ideal option for hot days, as the cut-off sleeves and short length always keeps me cool and comfortable, making it my go-to summer uniform.

Ratajkowski and I aren’t the only ones obsessed with form-fitting dresses, as Heidi Klum and Hailey Bieber relied on the flattering style this year. Even better, Amazon shoppers are loving a very similar dress option, saying it’s “sexy” and “very flattering in the booty area.” Better yet, it’s only $23.

But Ratajkowski’s case for the hourglass dress only gets better, as it pairs with nearly everything you already own. You can make like the model and reach for casual white Vans, similar to this platform option, to create a laid-back look, dress it up with a pair of naked-like heels, or slip on some flip-flops. If you’re feeling extra cozy, ditch outside shoes altogether and reach for a pair of slippers for the perfect WFH ‘fit.

Accessorizing the versatile dress is just as easy. Ratajkowski reached for a pair of slim shades, a vibrant red bag, and gold jewelry,though any extra add-ons will work, as the dress’s simplicity offers the perfect base for accessories.

Achieve Ratajkowski’s easy summer style by shopping dresses inspired by her bodycon pick, starting at $23.

