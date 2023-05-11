Elizabeth Debicki Wore Summer’s Quintessential Pants Trend

And similar styles start at $19.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 04:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LOTD 5/11: Elizabeth Debicki
Photo:

Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for InStyle

The news is out; Sally Holmes, the former head of Marie Claire, is officially the new editor-in-chief of InStyle, and celebrities got all glammed up to recognize the achievement. Yesterday in Los Angeles, A-listers like Jasmin Savoy Brown, Alexandra Daddario, and Kristin Davis attended InStyle’s celebratory party, bringing some major summer 2023 trends  onto the carpet. But one look that stood out from the rest was Elizabeth Debicki's outfit that screamed summer. 

Debicki’s optic-white, floor-grazing pants sat high on the waist and featured details such as large buttons,elevated, pressed creases, and a super roomy silhouette. It’s worth mentioning this isn’t the first time white has entered this season’s chat, as Kate Middleton recently donned bright heels, Reese Witherspoon wore a basic white tee, and Kendall Jenner sported Hollywood’s favorite top in the versatile hue.

Seeing celebrities wearing white might not seem like a big deal, but it officially gives us the green light to start dressing for the heat, as it’s summer’s quintessential hue. The color draws passerby’s eyes, dazzling and glimmering under the sun. Best of all, pants like The Crown actress’ are extremely versatile, allowing you to wear them almost everywhere. I would know, as I own a similar pair from Spanx and have paraded around in them for picnics, brunch, dinner, and beyond. 

Styling white pants is also beyond simple, as they pair with nearly everything. Whether you throw on a super tiny crop top like the actress did or slip on a button-down, they’ll add chic and lively elegance to every look. Even better, you can make the style your own by reaching for a white pair of mom jeans, skinny bottoms, or oversized pants.

So go ahead and shop the classic summer staple below. You’ll be on your way to must-have summer fashion in no time. 

Get the Look: 

Spanx On-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant
Shop now: $148; spanx.com

Spanx Stretch Twill Wide-Leg Crop Pant
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com and spanx.com

Levi’s Classic Straight Jean
Shop now: $42 (Originally $70); amazon.com

NYDJ Marilyn Linen-Blend Trouser
Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean
Shop now: $29; amazon.com

Mother Insider High-Waist Crop Stem-Hem Jean
Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com

Anne Klein Slim-Stretch Woven Pant
Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Wide-leg Trouser
Shop now: $77 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean
Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $48); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Cindy Crawford Timeless Outfit Formula
Cindy Crawford Reunited With Helena Christensen and Christy Turlington Wearing This Timeless Outfit Formula
This Hydrating Lip Oil From an Amal Clooney-Used Brand Totally Revived My Dry Lips
I Never Leave the House Without This Hydrating Lip Oil From the Makeup Brand Amal Clooney Uses
Jessica Chastain Met Gala Charlotte Tilbury
The Makeup Brand Behind the Met Gala Looks of Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, and Salma Hayek Is on Sale
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner 2023 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner's Sexy Loungewear Included a Twisted Bra Top and Matching Hot Pants
Jennifer Lopez Premiere The Mother
Jennifer Lopez’s Sparkly Three-Piece Set Included the Tiniest Plunging Bra Top
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Wore the Low-Key Summer Shoe Kate Middleton Is a Fan of, Too
Kristen Stewart Chanel Cruise Show
Kristen Stewart's Latest Look Included a Black-and-White Chanel Tweed Set
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton Just Wore the ‘It’ Shoe of Summer 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Paired an Ultra-Practical Bag With Cuffed Jeans
Kate Middleton White Heels
Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart
Amazon Lace Free White Sneakers
Helen Mirren’s White Sneakers Featured an Elevated, Playful Detail, and This $25 Amazon Pair Is Identical
Woman in sweatsuit
We Found 8 of the Comfiest 2-Piece Loungewear Sets for Under $50 on Amazon
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Hailey Bieber Sweatshirt Short Shorts Lori Harvey
Hailey Bieber Paired the Biggest, Coziest Sweatshirt With the Tiniest Shorts
Jennifer Lopez Was Blooming In This Spring-Inspired Blouse
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring 2023’s Trendiest Detail, and I Added a Similar $30 Style to My Amazon Cart
LOTD 5/4: Jennifer Lopez Wore the âNakedâ Heels That Get Me Tons of Compliments
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Sexy, Clear Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Loves
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton's Optic White Heels Are a Sign Summer Is Almost Here
AG Jeans CPC review
I Own 20+ Pairs of Jeans, but This Buttery Soft Style Fits My Pear-Shaped Body the Best
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Just Wore the Life-Changing Accessory Hack I Use Every Day