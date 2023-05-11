Elizabeth Debicki Wore Summer’s Quintessential Pants Trend

The news is out; Sally Holmes, the former head of Marie Claire, is officially the new editor-in-chief of InStyle, and celebrities got all glammed up to recognize the achievement. Yesterday in Los Angeles, A-listers like Jasmin Savoy Brown, Alexandra Daddario, and Kristin Davis attended InStyle’s celebratory party, bringing some major summer 2023 trends onto the carpet. But one look that stood out from the rest was Elizabeth Debicki's outfit that screamed summer.

Debicki’s optic-white, floor-grazing pants sat high on the waist and featured details such as large buttons,elevated, pressed creases, and a super roomy silhouette. It’s worth mentioning this isn’t the first time white has entered this season’s chat, as Kate Middleton recently donned bright heels, Reese Witherspoon wore a basic white tee, and Kendall Jenner sported Hollywood’s favorite top in the versatile hue.

Seeing celebrities wearing white might not seem like a big deal, but it officially gives us the green light to start dressing for the heat, as it’s summer’s quintessential hue. The color draws passerby’s eyes, dazzling and glimmering under the sun. Best of all, pants like The Crown actress’ are extremely versatile, allowing you to wear them almost everywhere. I would know, as I own a similar pair from Spanx and have paraded around in them for picnics, brunch, dinner, and beyond.

Styling white pants is also beyond simple, as they pair with nearly everything. Whether you throw on a super tiny crop top like the actress did or slip on a button-down, they’ll add chic and lively elegance to every look. Even better, you can make the style your own by reaching for a white pair of mom jeans, skinny bottoms, or oversized pants.

So go ahead and shop the classic summer staple below. You’ll be on your way to must-have summer fashion in no time.

Get the Look:

Spanx On-the-Go Wide-Leg Pant

Shop now: $148; spanx.com

Spanx Stretch Twill Wide-Leg Crop Pant

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com and spanx.com

Levi’s Classic Straight Jean

Shop now: $42 (Originally $70); amazon.com

NYDJ Marilyn Linen-Blend Trouser

Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean

Shop now: $29; amazon.com

Mother Insider High-Waist Crop Stem-Hem Jean

Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com

Anne Klein Slim-Stretch Woven Pant

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Wide-leg Trouser

Shop now: $77 (Originally $119); nordstrom.com

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean

Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $48); amazon.com

