Naomi Watts Wore the Low-Key Summer Shoe Kate Middleton Is a Fan of, Too

Big pants + platform espadrilles = the perfect warm weather outfit combo.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Think about the quintessential summer outfit. What might come to mind are, well, lightweight dresses and easy-to-slip-on sandals. Easy and breezy are the #OOS (Outfit of Summer) vibes for the upcoming steamy months, but TBH, dresses aren’t always suitable for summer activities. Some might not be able to fathom the idea of wearing denim in the summer, but if you take a look at Naomi Watts’ latest pair, you might want to reconsider.

The actress was snapped doing the most NYC thing: walking her dog. And while you might wear sweats and a baggy tee while taking your best friend out for a daily stroll, Watts went with something a bit more stylish. Instead of sweats, she put on the denim version of the loungewear — big, baggy, wide-leg jeans that proved to be the most-loved (and most controversial) pants trend of 2022. Like sweats, they’re comfy thanks to the billowy silhouette but feel a bit more refined because, well, denim. Pro tip: Opt for a style made from stretch denim to ensure maximum comfort. 

The standout piece in Watts’ look, however, was hiding underneath her roomy pants, so much so that you might miss it upon first glance (but this eagle-eyed editor caught wind of it immediately). That platform raffia sole? Those brown straps? Could it be… platform espadrille sandals? Indeed they are.

Watts skipped sneakers while dog-walking and slipped into the low-key version of the much-loved summertime style. Her exact pick, a platform version of the quintessential warm-weather shoe, is equal parts cool and comfy. While the original wedge style will always be a favorite (looking at you, Kate Middleton), there’s something incredibly low-key about this pick. In fact, Watts isn’t the only celeb to show an appreciation for the style, either; last summer, Angelina Jolie wore similar shoes with billowy trousers. 

Are we sensing a pattern here? Big pants plus platform espadrilles equals the shoe-and-pant combo that keeps on giving for summer. Shop some of the coolest raffia sandals below, but fair warning: You’re going to have a hard time picking just one pair — and that’s okay.

Get the Look:

Steve Madden Abundant Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com

The Drop Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Sorel Cameron Flatform Sandal
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Dolce Vita Cannes Ankle-Strap Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: 130; bloomingdales.com

Clarks Kimmei Ivy Espadrille Platform Sandal
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Bella Vita Exa-Italy Espadrille Platform Slide Sandal 
Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

Dr. Scholl's Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal
Shop now: $58 (Originally $95); amazon.com

Dirty Laundry Palm Desert Platform Espadrille Slide Sandal
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Aquatalia Sylvie Platform Espadrille Slide Sandal
Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

Vince Jesse Espadrille Sandal
Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Andie Swim x Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Just Launched Flattering and Comfortable Swimsuits That “Look Great on Everyone”
Meghan Markle Sold Out This Jacket Style I Have Been Wearing For Years, and Mine Was Only $47 On Amazon
Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Go-To Spring Jacket That Was Discontinued — but Now It's Back With a New Look
This "1 Minute" Styling Cream From a Celebrity Hair Stylist's Brand Instantly Smoothes My Frizzy Hair
The Face Oil That Makes Shoppers "Look 10 Years Younger” Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Only
Related Articles
Cariuma x Pantone Launch
The Comfy Sneakers Helen Mirren and I Both Always Wear Just Got the Boldest Makeover for Summer 2023
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula Thatâs Perfect for Spring
Hailey Bieber Keeps Channeling Princess Diana With This 3-Piece Outfit Formula That’s Perfect for Spring
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton Just Wore the ‘It’ Shoe of Summer 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Paired an Ultra-Practical Bag With Cuffed Jeans
Kate Middleton White Heels
Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart
Amal Clooney in Ribbed Cream-Colored Dress and Adidas Sneakers
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Classic Summer Sneakers That Are a Meghan Markle Go-To
Metallic accessories trend
You’re Going to See Metallic Purses Everywhere This Spring and Summer — Get the Look for Under $40 at Amazon
Amazon Lace Free White Sneakers
Helen Mirren’s White Sneakers Featured an Elevated, Playful Detail, and This $25 Amazon Pair Is Identical
Woman in sweatsuit
We Found 8 of the Comfiest 2-Piece Loungewear Sets for Under $50 on Amazon
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023
Amazon Hidden Designer Outlet
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Chock-Full of Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 73% Off
The Drop Silk Skirt
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and My Favorite Silky Midi Skirt Is Now Just $35
Kendall Jenner Met Gala Thong
I Can’t Stop Thinking About Kendall Jenner’s Perfect Black Thong
Shoppers Run 10+ Miles and Nurses Work 12-Hour Shifts In Amazonâs Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 46% Off (Update-1)
Nurses and Distance Runners Are "Amazed" by These Best-Selling Sneakers That Are Up to 45% Off at Amazon
LOTD 5/4: Jennifer Lopez Wore the âNakedâ Heels That Get Me Tons of Compliments
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Sexy, Clear Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Loves
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton's Optic White Heels Are a Sign Summer Is Almost Here