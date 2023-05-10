Think about the quintessential summer outfit. What might come to mind are, well, lightweight dresses and easy-to-slip-on sandals. Easy and breezy are the #OOS (Outfit of Summer) vibes for the upcoming steamy months, but TBH, dresses aren’t always suitable for summer activities. Some might not be able to fathom the idea of wearing denim in the summer, but if you take a look at Naomi Watts’ latest pair, you might want to reconsider.

The actress was snapped doing the most NYC thing: walking her dog. And while you might wear sweats and a baggy tee while taking your best friend out for a daily stroll, Watts went with something a bit more stylish. Instead of sweats, she put on the denim version of the loungewear — big, baggy, wide-leg jeans that proved to be the most-loved (and most controversial) pants trend of 2022. Like sweats, they’re comfy thanks to the billowy silhouette but feel a bit more refined because, well, denim. Pro tip: Opt for a style made from stretch denim to ensure maximum comfort.

The standout piece in Watts’ look, however, was hiding underneath her roomy pants, so much so that you might miss it upon first glance (but this eagle-eyed editor caught wind of it immediately). That platform raffia sole? Those brown straps? Could it be… platform espadrille sandals? Indeed they are.

Watts skipped sneakers while dog-walking and slipped into the low-key version of the much-loved summertime style. Her exact pick, a platform version of the quintessential warm-weather shoe, is equal parts cool and comfy. While the original wedge style will always be a favorite (looking at you, Kate Middleton), there’s something incredibly low-key about this pick. In fact, Watts isn’t the only celeb to show an appreciation for the style, either; last summer, Angelina Jolie wore similar shoes with billowy trousers.

Are we sensing a pattern here? Big pants plus platform espadrilles equals the shoe-and-pant combo that keeps on giving for summer. Shop some of the coolest raffia sandals below, but fair warning: You’re going to have a hard time picking just one pair — and that’s okay.

