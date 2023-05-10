Fashion Look of the Day Naomi Watts Wore the Low-Key Summer Shoe Kate Middleton Is a Fan of, Too Big pants + platform espadrilles = the perfect warm weather outfit combo. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 10, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Naomi Watts. Photo: Gotham/GC Images Think about the quintessential summer outfit. What might come to mind are, well, lightweight dresses and easy-to-slip-on sandals. Easy and breezy are the #OOS (Outfit of Summer) vibes for the upcoming steamy months, but TBH, dresses aren’t always suitable for summer activities. Some might not be able to fathom the idea of wearing denim in the summer, but if you take a look at Naomi Watts’ latest pair, you might want to reconsider. The actress was snapped doing the most NYC thing: walking her dog. And while you might wear sweats and a baggy tee while taking your best friend out for a daily stroll, Watts went with something a bit more stylish. Instead of sweats, she put on the denim version of the loungewear — big, baggy, wide-leg jeans that proved to be the most-loved (and most controversial) pants trend of 2022. Like sweats, they’re comfy thanks to the billowy silhouette but feel a bit more refined because, well, denim. Pro tip: Opt for a style made from stretch denim to ensure maximum comfort. The standout piece in Watts’ look, however, was hiding underneath her roomy pants, so much so that you might miss it upon first glance (but this eagle-eyed editor caught wind of it immediately). That platform raffia sole? Those brown straps? Could it be… platform espadrille sandals? Indeed they are. Watts skipped sneakers while dog-walking and slipped into the low-key version of the much-loved summertime style. Her exact pick, a platform version of the quintessential warm-weather shoe, is equal parts cool and comfy. While the original wedge style will always be a favorite (looking at you, Kate Middleton), there’s something incredibly low-key about this pick. In fact, Watts isn’t the only celeb to show an appreciation for the style, either; last summer, Angelina Jolie wore similar shoes with billowy trousers. Are we sensing a pattern here? Big pants plus platform espadrilles equals the shoe-and-pant combo that keeps on giving for summer. Shop some of the coolest raffia sandals below, but fair warning: You’re going to have a hard time picking just one pair — and that’s okay. Get the Look: Steve Madden Abundant Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: $90; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: $75; nordstrom.com The Drop Listilla Espadrille Wedge SandalShop now: $45; amazon.com Sorel Cameron Flatform SandalShop now: $135; nordstrom.com Dolce Vita Cannes Ankle-Strap Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: 130; bloomingdales.com Clarks Kimmei Ivy Espadrille Platform SandalShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Bella Vita Exa-Italy Espadrille Platform Slide Sandal Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com Dr. Scholl's Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge SandalShop now: $58 (Originally $95); amazon.com Dirty Laundry Palm Desert Platform Espadrille Slide SandalShop now: $60; nordstrom.com Aquatalia Sylvie Platform Espadrille Slide SandalShop now: $395; nordstrom.com Vince Jesse Espadrille SandalShop now: $250; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Mindy Kaling Just Launched Flattering and Comfortable Swimsuits That “Look Great on Everyone” Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Go-To Spring Jacket That Was Discontinued — but Now It's Back With a New Look The Face Oil That Makes Shoppers "Look 10 Years Younger” Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Only