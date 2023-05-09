We said it before, and we’ll say it again: If you buy one thing this season, make it a pair of Mary Janes. Diane Keaton is clearly on the same wavelength, as the actress just took her own ultra-trendy pair out for a (double) spin, wearing it twice in one day.

Keaton has been busy doing press rounds for her upcoming movie, Book Club: The Next Chapter — I already have my movie tickets secured because you can bet when my BFFs Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen travel to Italy together, I’ll be joining along. With press tours come plenty of great style moments, and Keaton’s been on a sartorial roll with these media events, but her latest outfit piqued my interest because it featured A) Mary Jane shoes and B) an all-black look that didn’t seem super seasonal.

The actress wore head-to-toe black, opting for a long-sleeve turtleneck that she tucked into high-waisted trousers with the prettiest satin sheen. The rest of the outfit was unequivocally simple, with no crazy, out-there accessories thrown into the mix. Instead, Keaton wore her signature, thick-rimmed black glasses, plus the shoes of the moment: those aforementioned Mary Jane platform pumps she’s actually been wearing for years. She styled them with black socks — a cool-girl style move that I’m 100 percent here for.

Mary Janes have been trending for a while now, but the fact that Keaton was just seen in them — with two totally different looks, at that — speaks volumes about the universally flattering shoe that’s ideal for all ages thanks to its inherent timelessness and charm. What’s more, it’s also incredibly versatile, meaning you can wear the silhouette with everything from jeans and trousers to big, puffy dresses.

TL;DR? The shoe blends in but also stands out — you might be thinking, “How is that possible?” It’s because Mary Janes have a quiet, nonchalant vibe to them that still feels punchy and cool without veering into overbearing territory. Plus, the new platform styles that have been cropping up feel very 2023 with the chunky, thicker soles that give the classic silhouette a more of-the-moment touch.

Below, shop Mary Janes inspired by Keaton’s go-to pair.

