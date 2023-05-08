Sometimes, life gets hard. But there are ways to make things a little bit easier on yourself — and Sarah Jessica Parker just reminded me of one accessory trend that takes nearly all the effort out of schlepping, making it an easy solution for all your upcoming summer activities.

Parker was photographed out and about in New York City, as she usually is, all smiles as she unveiled what appeared to be a blonder hair color just in time for summer (or maybe it’s just the light?) She went with a low-key look for her Big Apple stroll, opting for loose-fitting blue jeans that weren’t your average blues, either. Hers featured big, bold cuffs at the bottom, much like the style Anne Hathaway has worn, adding a bold detail to an otherwise low-key pair of blues.

SJP’s outfit wasn’t complete without a quilted, lightweight topper that’s still an essential in the city this time of year, plus suede, slouchy boots that had a chunky heel for easy walking. Aside from her cuffed jeans, which are proving to be a major denim trend for 2023, it was her bag of choice that really caught my attention: a hands-free crossbody option that’s the smartest silhouette you could carry this season.

Hers appeared to be made from water-resistant nylon, making it all the more suitable for unexpected rain showers (which NYC experiences in the spring, summer, fall, and winter). What’s more, it also looked roomy enough to hold all the essentials, like a phone, charger, small bottle of water, keys — anything you might want to have close by when you’re running errands or traveling the globe.

I know I always feel a big sense of freedom when I have a bag slung across my chest (AKA, my go-to crossbody), because I have my hands free to do whatever they please — snap pictures, hold my boyfriend’s hand, point to cool things. No wonder SJP looked so happy during the outing.

Shop cuffed jeans and nylon crossbody bags inspired by her laidback look below.

