Priyanka Chopra Just Wore the Bold, Sexy Trend of Spring 2023

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have also worn it.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on May 5, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Spring fashion has long been known for its floral decals, puff sleeves, gingham prints, and bright colors. But a new seasonal trend is in full rotation, and it caught me by surprise. What is this mysterious style craze you ask? Mesh. 

Mesh isn’t a new trend in and of itself, though it’s a groundbreaking one for spring. This is because the see-through fabric often hinges on grunge aesthetics and edgy fashion (think: Megan Fox and Halsey). So when the rocker-like fabric entered the chat, I was shocked, as it vastly contradicts the pretty pastel hues of the season — and it’s all thanks to Hollywood stars.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently showed up to the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards wearing a naked top, Hailey Bieber wore a see-through dress around West Hollywood, and Kendall Jenner opted for a netted balconette bra. Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra walked on rainy spring streets wearing a mesh wrap top, proving that the sheer fabric is now a chic and classy choice.

The actress’ blouse wrapped around her and was cinched at the wrists with a high neckline; the gathered material showed off some skin, creating a slinky effect. Chopra also taught us how to style this coveted piece, pairing it with a spring-perfect maxi skirt and strappy heels. Her updo showed off large hoop earrings, giving admirers a complete view of her impressive top (sans any hair in the way).   

Not to be dramatic, but this sexy blouse is officially on my wishlist. How can it not be when Chopra looks that good in it. I’m already dreaming up outfits in my head, excited to pair my own with jeans, heels, and beyond. Thankfully, I found a very close lookalike at Free People, with others on Amazon and Nordstrom, starting at $20. Shop all of the mesh pieces I’m eyeing below. 

Get the Look: 

DKNY Sheer Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Free People Under It All Bodysuit
Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

Verdusa Sheer Mesh Cross-Wrap Bodysuit
Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Ted Baker London Roshila Ottoman Slim-Fit Sheer Sweater
Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Floerns Mock-Neck Sheer Mesh Shirt
Shop now: $20 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Verdusa Ruched Off-the-Shoulder Flounce Blouse
Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Proenza Schouler White Label Sheer Stripe Sweater
Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

