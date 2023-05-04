Jennifer Lopez Wore the Sexy, Clear Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Loves

It gets me so many compliments.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 @ 03:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LOTD 5/4: Jennifer Lopez Wore the âNakedâ Heels That Get Me Tons of Compliments
Photo:

Getty Images

I’m all about taking fashion risks. Step out of your comfort zone and wear that puffy teal jacket or ruched orange dress! But sometimes, you just need a piece that goes with everything. My do-it-all staple of choice? Clear heels. 

Transparent shoes are nothing new. Amal Clooney wore the trend multiple times, Hailey Bieber is just as big of a fan, and Jennifer Anniston has styled them, too. But what I didn’t realize was just how versatile these “invisible” pumps were until I needed a last-minute ‘fit for myself. Crunched for time, I scooped up a $50 pair from Zara — similar to these — and have worn the style non-stop to premiere parties, clubs, and business meetings. No matter where I show the shoes off, I get so many compliments, with people saying they’re classy, chic, and sexy.     

Jennifer Lopez is also a fan of the trend. Yesterday in New York City, she styled the versatile staple with an all-black base and a spring-perfect trench coat. She clung onto a large, puffy clutch and slipped on oversized sunglasses. Even with all of the various fashion pieces, her shoes looked elegant and were, IMO, the star of the show. Lopez’s look also proved that these “naked” heels take the guesswork out of getting dressed, allowing you to pair them with shorts, dresses, and even jeans.

The vanishing heels also take the cake for the best spring footwear trend, as they allow for perfectly polished toes to shine. This is especially true when there are a plethora of options to shop, starting at $35. Or you can go all the way and opt for a pair of Gianvito Rossi Slingback Sandals, which look very close to J.Lo’s. So take it from me or lean on the likes of Lopez — clear heels are the shoe of the season, and you can snag a pair for yourself below.

Get the Look: 

Schutz Ariella Mule
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

The Drop Avery Square-Toe Two-Strap Heel
Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Dolce Vita Noles City Slide Sandal
Shop now: $60–$100; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal
Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Nine West Zadie Square-Toe Sandal
Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Chinese Laundry Raise Sandal
Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com

Manolo Blahnik Scolto Transparent Strap Sandal 
Shop now: $745; nordstrom.com

Larroudé Dolly Lucite Platform Sandal
Shop now: $315; nordstrom.com

BCBG Jordie Sandal
Shop now: $55 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Gianvito Rossi Slingback Sandal
Shop now: $795; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

77-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their "Wrinkles Disappear" Thanks to This $12 Eye Cream at Amazon
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $12 Eye Cream Made Their Crepey Skin and Wrinkles “Disappear"
Lily Tomlin's Go-To Primer on Grace and Frankie is Also Top Rated by Customers
This Tightening Primer Is the Key to Lily Tomlin's Smooth Complexion
AG Jeans CPC review
I Own 20+ Pairs of Jeans, but This Buttery Soft Style Fits My Pear-Shaped Body the Best
Related Articles
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Pre-Met Gala Look Included This Non-Boring Shoe Trend
Spring Editor's Shoe Picks
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Spring 2023 Shoe Trends I'm Adding to My Closet
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes Are Fans of This Versatile Spring Trend That Gets Me Non-Stop Compliments
Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes Are Fans of This Versatile Spring Trend That Gets Me Non-Stop Compliments
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz Wore an Elevated Version of This Throwback Summer Shoe
Taylor Swift Took Notes from Gigi Hadid and Sported the Controversial Babydoll Shoes that are Under $150
Taylor Swift Stepped Out in Hollywood’s Biggest 2023 Shoe Trend Kelly Ripa and Amal Clooney Keep Wearing
LOTD 4/27
Priyanka Chopra Just Wore Spring 2023’s Most Flattering Trend
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Mismatched Outfit That Clashed in the Best Way
LOTD 4/12
Jennifer Garner’s Sexy Black Ankle Boots Are an Underrated Spring Trend
J.Crew
J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off 300+ Sale Items — Including the T-Shirt Demi Moore Owns “Stacks” Of
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore This Major Spring 2023 Shoe Trend
The Drop spring fashion sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50
Elizabeth Olsen Yellow Dress
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore a Yellow Dress and Taylor Swift’s Sunglasses
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Amal Clooney-Approved Shoe Trend You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer