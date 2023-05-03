Eva Longoria Just Wore the Life-Changing Accessory Hack That I Wear Every Day

Trust me, it’s good.

Eva Thomas
Published on May 3, 2023

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eva Longoria and I share a first name — hey, Eva! And TBH, it seems we have a similar taste in fashion, too (read: looks that are elegant but don’t lack comfort). But the latest similarity I spotted is probably my favorite, because, well, it’s an accessory hack I’ve been using for a few years and truly can’t imagine my life without anymore. 

Longoria was photographed out in Los Angeles on a sunny day, wearing the same sporty ensemble I usually slip into when I do my afternoon #hotgirl mental health walks. The actress wore ultra-flattering black leggings, brand unknown, an oversized crewneck sweatshirt emblazoned with the name of her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol (worth checking out, btw!), crisp white sneakers that look a lot like this Hollywood-favorite pair from Allbirds, and oversized sunglasses. The star of the low-key outfit though was in her hand: that Bandolier crossbody phone case that I will wax poetic forever. It’s that good. 

The Casa Del Sol founder is an avid Bandolier fan, as are a slew of others celebs including Blake Lively, Cindy Crawford, and Selena Gomez, per the brand. Lively, much like me, is rarely snapped out and about in New York City sans her Bandolier slung across her chest, and that’s because it really is a commute/city/life essential. 

If you’re not familiar with the accessory, allow me to explain. It’s a phone case and wallet in one, which, I know, might not sound groundbreaking, but let me tell you, this one is, thanks to its crossbody strap that keeps your phone in arms reach at all times. Not only does it make carrying all your essentials a breeze (I never have to worry about forgetting my wallet on my dining room table), but it also looks stylish. The compliments I’ve received when I whip out my Bandolier are plenty, and the number of times I’ve had to tell people, “it’s from Bandolier,” is too many to count. 

Aside from making carrying your phone and credit cards easy, it also feels safer. With my phone (and cards) securely strapped around my body, I don’t have to worry about anyone being able to snatch my phone out of my hand while I’m on the subway or on my daily walk. 

Whether you’re commuting daily, prepping for a big summer trip, or sick of holding your phone in hand during your lunch break walk, the Bandolier has you covered — pinky promise. Shop some of the cases below, and get ready for your life to change. 

Get the Look:


Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
Shop now: $108; amazon.com

Bandolier Sarah Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
Shop now: $108; amazon.com

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
Shop now: $98; amazon.com

Bandolier Donna Side-Slot Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
Shop now: $98; bandolier.com

Bandolier Billie Nylon Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet 
Shop now: $208; bandolier.com

Bandolier Kimberly Pebble Leather Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet 
Shop now: $128; bandolier.com

Bandolier Gia Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
Shop now: $98; bandolier.com

Bandolier Lena Patent Leather Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
Shop now: $108; bandolier.com

