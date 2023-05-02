Fashion Look of the Day Irina Shayk’s Unexpected Met Gala After-Party Look Featured This Summer Basic She styled it with $6,000 boots. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Irina Shayk. Photo: Gotham/GC Images My Monday night certainly looked a lot different from that of the celebrities who walked the 2023 Met Gala carpet (TBH, all my nights probably always look a lot different). But on this particular Monday — the first Monday of May — I was sitting on my couch, snacking on Trader Joe’s candy, writing stories about the best dressed and most jaw-dropping beauty moments that graced the Met steps. I wasn’t in fancy attire (though maybe next time I will dress up just for fun), and I certainly wasn’t wearing a full face of makeup. I was in work-from-couch mode, wearing my sweats, tank top, and plush socks because #fashion. I never expected to see someone wearing something similar to what I, a mere mortal, was wearing, but alas, Irina Shayk did a major wardrobe change post-gala, slipping into something so ultra-relatable for the 2023 Met Gala after-party — gray sweats (like me!), a white tank top (also me!), and not-your-average Timberland boots (not me, but I wish!). In doing so, she also broke one cardinal Karl Lagerfeld fashion rule: The late designer once said, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life, so you bought some sweatpants,” but that didn’t stop her. The supermodel, who had earlier donned an ethereal, silky white gown with gorgeous draping and floral appliqués, plus ballet flats (!!!) on the Met steps had the biggest outfit change of all the stars who went from gala to after-party. Most slipped into something a bit cheekier but still on-theme — I see you, Kendall Jenner — but Shayk took the lowkey route, opting for the aforementioned no-brainer essentials you absolutely already have in your closet: a tank top and sweats, just like me. Shayk dressed up the loungewear look with that big, dazzling Ana Khouri choker she wore on the red carpet a few hours earlier, plus those diamond-covered Timberland boots that sparkled and shined with every flashing camera light. Oh, and therein lies the secret to dressing up sweats: Add some diamonds and no one will even question your look. Shop the Shayk-worn basics that’ll come in so handy, well, every day. Get the Look: Papinelle Ribbed Shelf Bra TankShop now: $35; nordstrom.com Good American Fitted Rib Scoop-Neck TankShop now: $35; nordstrom.com Splendid Ribbed TankShop now: $38; nordstrom.com Pact Organic Cotton Camisole Tank Top With Built-In Shelf BraShop now: $21; amazon.com Nordstrom Everyday Rib TankShop now: $25; nordstrom.com Madewell Brightside Tank TopShop now: $38; nordstrom.com Stelle Lightweight JoggersShop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com Vuori Performance JoggersShop now: $94; nordstrom.com Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Fly Standard Issue SweatpantsShop now: $85; nordstrom.com Automet Cinch-Bottom SweatpantsShop now: $20 (Originally $27); amazon.com Beyond Yoga Spacedye Commuter Midi JoggersShop now: $120; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Anti-Aging Moisturizer Jane Fonda Called One of Her “Favorites” Is Just $19 Right Now We Asked 6 Moms in Their 50s, 60s, and 70s What They Actually Want for Mother’s Day The Face Oil That “Makes Shoppers Look 10 Years Younger” Was a 2023 Met Gala Essential