My Monday night certainly looked a lot different from that of the celebrities who walked the 2023 Met Gala carpet (TBH, all my nights probably always look a lot different). But on this particular Monday — the first Monday of May — I was sitting on my couch, snacking on Trader Joe’s candy, writing stories about the best dressed and most jaw-dropping beauty moments that graced the Met steps. I wasn’t in fancy attire (though maybe next time I will dress up just for fun), and I certainly wasn’t wearing a full face of makeup. I was in work-from-couch mode, wearing my sweats, tank top, and plush socks because #fashion.

I never expected to see someone wearing something similar to what I, a mere mortal, was wearing, but alas, Irina Shayk did a major wardrobe change post-gala, slipping into something so ultra-relatable for the 2023 Met Gala after-party — gray sweats (like me!), a white tank top (also me!), and not-your-average Timberland boots (not me, but I wish!). In doing so, she also broke one cardinal Karl Lagerfeld fashion rule: The late designer once said, “Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life, so you bought some sweatpants,” but that didn’t stop her.

The supermodel, who had earlier donned an ethereal, silky white gown with gorgeous draping and floral appliqués, plus ballet flats (!!!) on the Met steps had the biggest outfit change of all the stars who went from gala to after-party. Most slipped into something a bit cheekier but still on-theme — I see you, Kendall Jenner — but Shayk took the lowkey route, opting for the aforementioned no-brainer essentials you absolutely already have in your closet: a tank top and sweats, just like me.

Shayk dressed up the loungewear look with that big, dazzling Ana Khouri choker she wore on the red carpet a few hours earlier, plus those diamond-covered Timberland boots that sparkled and shined with every flashing camera light. Oh, and therein lies the secret to dressing up sweats: Add some diamonds and no one will even question your look.

Shop the Shayk-worn basics that’ll come in so handy, well, every day.

