By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on May 1, 2023

It’s the first Monday of May, and that garners two reactions in my mind right off the bat. First, “OMG! This year is flying by,” and also, “OMG! It’s officially Met Gala Monday." One of fashion’s biggest nights, celebrities are slowly arriving in the Big Apple with their pre-Met Gala looks already making a splash. Kim Kardashian was perfectly on-theme in a head-to-toe Chanel look, Dua Lipa wore the most jaw-dropping boots and dress to match, and Lizzo stunned in a high-slit purple dress and two of spring 2023’s biggest shoe trend. 

Lizzo never fails to make an outfit splash with her outings, so I’m not all that surprised that her attire for Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City was equal parts fashionable yet bold and sexy — the singer’s style M.O. She slipped into a drapey, slightly sheer, purple dress with the highest thigh-slit, long-sleeves, and off-the-shoulder neckline. Not only did she make quite the convincing case for wearing the grape hue, but she also reminded me of this season’s most eye-catching footwear trend: metallic shoes.

The singer grounded her pretty, purple dress with silver, platform, break-your-ankle heels that are showing zero signs of disappearing anytime soon. In fact, Lizzo’s pick actually hits on two key trends: platforms and metallics. Combined, these two facets make for quite the dazzling, daring shoe pick — the perfect complement to the singer’s dazzling evening look.

This isn’t the first time we’re seeing celebs wear metallic shoes, and it certainly won’t be the last. Anne Hathaway, Katie Holmes, and Chrissy Teigen have all taken the in-your-face shoes out for a spin — in various silhouettes, too. Teigen opted for low-key ballet flats, while Hathaway went all-out in metallic cowboy boots, both proving that the dazzling hue works on just about every shoe style imaginable. Lizzo, of course, selected a more daring option: sky-high platforms that aren’t for the faint of heart. But the Met Gala (and all of its accompanying events) isn’t the time to do anything low-key; it’s all about going big (and bright), or going home.

The nice thing about metallic shoes à la Lizzo’s is they really add a major dose of luxe to any look. The sheen dazzles, but something about the shoe also looks inherently rich, so if you want to make all your outfits look more expensive without actually breaking the bank, give the metallic shoe trend a try. 

Shop some of the best styles below. They’ll be the (shining) star of every outfit you wear.

