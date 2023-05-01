Fashion Look of the Day Lizzo’s Pre-Met Gala Look Included This Non-Boring Shoe Trend She’s really serving. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Lizzo. Photo: Gotham/GC Images It’s the first Monday of May, and that garners two reactions in my mind right off the bat. First, “OMG! This year is flying by,” and also, “OMG! It’s officially Met Gala Monday." One of fashion’s biggest nights, celebrities are slowly arriving in the Big Apple with their pre-Met Gala looks already making a splash. Kim Kardashian was perfectly on-theme in a head-to-toe Chanel look, Dua Lipa wore the most jaw-dropping boots and dress to match, and Lizzo stunned in a high-slit purple dress and two of spring 2023’s biggest shoe trend. Lizzo never fails to make an outfit splash with her outings, so I’m not all that surprised that her attire for Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City was equal parts fashionable yet bold and sexy — the singer’s style M.O. She slipped into a drapey, slightly sheer, purple dress with the highest thigh-slit, long-sleeves, and off-the-shoulder neckline. Not only did she make quite the convincing case for wearing the grape hue, but she also reminded me of this season’s most eye-catching footwear trend: metallic shoes. The singer grounded her pretty, purple dress with silver, platform, break-your-ankle heels that are showing zero signs of disappearing anytime soon. In fact, Lizzo’s pick actually hits on two key trends: platforms and metallics. Combined, these two facets make for quite the dazzling, daring shoe pick — the perfect complement to the singer’s dazzling evening look. This isn’t the first time we’re seeing celebs wear metallic shoes, and it certainly won’t be the last. Anne Hathaway, Katie Holmes, and Chrissy Teigen have all taken the in-your-face shoes out for a spin — in various silhouettes, too. Teigen opted for low-key ballet flats, while Hathaway went all-out in metallic cowboy boots, both proving that the dazzling hue works on just about every shoe style imaginable. Lizzo, of course, selected a more daring option: sky-high platforms that aren’t for the faint of heart. But the Met Gala (and all of its accompanying events) isn’t the time to do anything low-key; it’s all about going big (and bright), or going home. The nice thing about metallic shoes à la Lizzo’s is they really add a major dose of luxe to any look. The sheen dazzles, but something about the shoe also looks inherently rich, so if you want to make all your outfits look more expensive without actually breaking the bank, give the metallic shoe trend a try. Shop some of the best styles below. They’ll be the (shining) star of every outfit you wear. Get the Look: Circus NY Holmes Ankle-Strap SandalShop now: $60 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com Faryl by Farylrobin Freya Platform HeelShop now: $68 (Originally $130); zappos.com Veronica Beard Fletcher Ankle-Strap Platform SandalShop now: $450; nordstrom.com Larroudé Dolly SandalShop now: $315; larroude.com Vicenza Knotted Platform HeelShop now: $198; anthropologie.com Reformation Marisol Platform HeelShop now: $298; thereformation.com Nine West Rolga Strappy Wedge SandalShop now: $89; nordstrom.com Jeffrey Campbell Melonger Block-Heel SandalShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Nine West Yogi Square-Toe MuleShop now: $79 (Originally $95); nordstrom.com Larroudé Gio SandalShop now: $315; larroude.com & Other Stories Flared-Heel Platform SandalShop now: $179; stories.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Meghan Markle Wore My Go-To Two-Piece Spring Outfit Formula, and I Found Similar Sets Under $100 on Amazon Shoppers Call This $8 Strengthening Cream “Magic in a Jar” for Healing Weak, Brittle, and Cracked Nails My 63-Year-Old Mom Is Hard to Shop for, but She’s Obsessed With This Statement-Making Jewelry Brand