Fashion Look of the Day Zoë Kravitz’s Bling Bra Top Made Me Rethink Underwear-as-Outerwear The look was surprisingly tasteful. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 @ 03:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty I’ve always dressed more on the conservative side; chic sweaters, frilly dresses, and classy bottoms are my cup of tea. The style fits my sweet personality and makes me feel confident and ready for anything. With that said, Zoë Kravitz’s latest outfit made me do a double take, convincing me to try a trend I had written off for good. The trend in question? The lingerie-as-outerwear craze. Everyone from Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski and Lily Collins has been prancing around in their bras and underwear while out and about. Don’t get me wrong — it’s a full-on look, but it’s always been too revealing for me. However, Kravitz figured out a happy medium, styling a bling bra under an open button-up shirt, making me want to recreate my own version of this ‘fit ASAP. The secret to the elegant and sexy ensemble lies in the coordinating pieces. The bright shirt can be repurposed as office attire, as it’s crisp and professional. The actress’ black pencil skirt fits the same mold, hitting at her knees. In other words, both of those additions are very sophisticated picks, creating the ultimate base for the exposed bra and crafting an underwear-as-outerwear outfit I can actually get behind. Kravitz rounded out her ensemble with classic black pumps and sparkling silver jewelry, including a layered necklace, stacked bracelets, thin rings, and drop earrings. Her makeup added further class to the look, as she kept it simple and glowy, while her hair was parted down the middle in the most chic way possible. Kravitz has officially convinced me to reconsider displaying my bra in public, and it’s all thanks to her tasteful outfit decisions. I would have never thought I’d jump on board this fashion bandwagon, but here we are, and you can check out the polished button-ups and sultry lingerie I’m eyeing below. Get the Look: Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin ShirtShop now: $24; amazon.com Sunnow Short-Sleeve Button-Down ShirtShop now: $21 (Originally $26); amazon.com Madewell Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com Frame the Standard Stretch-Silk Button-Up ShirtShop now: $299–$398; nordstrom.com Mango Essential Stretch Poplin Button-Up ShirtShop now: $40; nordstrom.com Free People Intimately FP Adella Long-Line BraletteShop now: $38; amazon.com and nordstrom.com Hanky Panky Daily Lace Overlay Scoop Neck BraletteShop now: $49; nordstrom.com Montelle Intimates Flirt Lace Underwire Demi Bra Shop now: $54; nordstrom.com Intimissimi Cover Me In Daisies Lace BraShop now: $39; intimissimi.com Skarlett Blue Minx Balconette BraShop now: $39–$58; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I’m a Candle Snob, and I Can’t Get Enough of This Limited-Edition Scent That’s Reminiscent of the 90s This Multi-Use $8 Oil Has Been Dubbed “Magic in a Tiny Bottle” for Hair Growth Amazon Shoppers Found the “Perfect Tank for Layering,” and It’s on Sale for $10