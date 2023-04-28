I’ve always dressed more on the conservative side; chic sweaters, frilly dresses, and classy bottoms are my cup of tea. The style fits my sweet personality and makes me feel confident and ready for anything. With that said, Zoë Kravitz’s latest outfit made me do a double take, convincing me to try a trend I had written off for good.

The trend in question? The lingerie-as-outerwear craze. Everyone from Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski and Lily Collins has been prancing around in their bras and underwear while out and about. Don’t get me wrong — it’s a full-on look, but it’s always been too revealing for me. However, Kravitz figured out a happy medium, styling a bling bra under an open button-up shirt, making me want to recreate my own version of this ‘fit ASAP.

The secret to the elegant and sexy ensemble lies in the coordinating pieces. The bright shirt can be repurposed as office attire, as it’s crisp and professional. The actress’ black pencil skirt fits the same mold, hitting at her knees. In other words, both of those additions are very sophisticated picks, creating the ultimate base for the exposed bra and crafting an underwear-as-outerwear outfit I can actually get behind.

Kravitz rounded out her ensemble with classic black pumps and sparkling silver jewelry, including a layered necklace, stacked bracelets, thin rings, and drop earrings. Her makeup added further class to the look, as she kept it simple and glowy, while her hair was parted down the middle in the most chic way possible.

Kravitz has officially convinced me to reconsider displaying my bra in public, and it’s all thanks to her tasteful outfit decisions. I would have never thought I’d jump on board this fashion bandwagon, but here we are, and you can check out the polished button-ups and sultry lingerie I’m eyeing below.

