Every summer while growing up, I would go to Palm Springs and bring along the fashion essentials: a smocked sundress, swimsuit, and sunglasses. The former was my favorite out of the three, as it was always beyond simple to wear while still being cute and chic — and it seems like Priyanka Chopra is on the same style wavelength as me.

Yesterday in New York City, Chopra was spotted at NBC studios wearing a form-fitting, smocked two-piece featuring a sleeveless, cropped top that showed off her midriff and a tea-length skirt. It makes sense as to why the actress opted for this ensemble, as it’s an essential spring look that’s sexy, effortless, and beyond flattering. Not to mention, the vibrant set is lightweight, comfortable, and fresh, making it a great transitional piece that can withstand even the hottest days.

The seasonally appropriate material wasn’t the only alluring part of the look, as the tiered peplum bottom definitely caused some double-takes. Even though the peplum style had been on hiatus, it re-entered the fashion space with Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and even Florence Pugh bringing the silhouette back into rotation. And while some might be against it, I’m so here for it, as it adds both body and versatility to any outfit, while nodding to the original style of bygone decades.

Chopra accessorized with delicate gold hoops, various thick bangles, and a coordinating ring. She even slipped on a pair of oversized, black sunglasses, similar to these Prada ones, while completing the look with fire-red boots.

Make like Chopra and shop similar smocked and peplum styles below, starting at $31.

