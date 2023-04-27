Fashion Look of the Day Priyanka Chopra Just Wore Spring 2023’s Most Flattering Trend It’s officially my new favorite spring outfit formula. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 @ 03:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Every summer while growing up, I would go to Palm Springs and bring along the fashion essentials: a smocked sundress, swimsuit, and sunglasses. The former was my favorite out of the three, as it was always beyond simple to wear while still being cute and chic — and it seems like Priyanka Chopra is on the same style wavelength as me. Yesterday in New York City, Chopra was spotted at NBC studios wearing a form-fitting, smocked two-piece featuring a sleeveless, cropped top that showed off her midriff and a tea-length skirt. It makes sense as to why the actress opted for this ensemble, as it’s an essential spring look that’s sexy, effortless, and beyond flattering. Not to mention, the vibrant set is lightweight, comfortable, and fresh, making it a great transitional piece that can withstand even the hottest days. The seasonally appropriate material wasn’t the only alluring part of the look, as the tiered peplum bottom definitely caused some double-takes. Even though the peplum style had been on hiatus, it re-entered the fashion space with Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and even Florence Pugh bringing the silhouette back into rotation. And while some might be against it, I’m so here for it, as it adds both body and versatility to any outfit, while nodding to the original style of bygone decades. Chopra accessorized with delicate gold hoops, various thick bangles, and a coordinating ring. She even slipped on a pair of oversized, black sunglasses, similar to these Prada ones, while completing the look with fire-red boots. Make like Chopra and shop similar smocked and peplum styles below, starting at $31. Get the Look: Free People Sundrenched Floral Smocked Bodice Maxi SundressShop now: $168; nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Smocked-Waist A-Line SkirtShop now: $79 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com Beachlunchlounge Celadine Printed Smocked Cotton DressShop now: $58; nordstrom.com Sanctuary Together Again Smocked TopShop now: $89; nordstrom.com BP. Puff-Sleeve Peplum TopShop now: $39; nordstrom.com Caslon Smocked Tie-Strap Cotton Midi SundressShop now: $69; nordstrom.com Zesica One-Shoulder Smocked Midi DressShop now: $39 with coupon (Originally $52); amazon.com The Drop Marisol Long-Sleeve Ruffled Smocked TopShop now: $31 (Originally $45); amazon.com Farm Rio Summer Garden Print Smocked Cotton SkirtShop now: $135; nordstrom.com Wayf Tie-Front Peplum TopShop now: $59; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Coolidge Is the Latest Celebrity to Call Out This Editor-Approved Face Wand That Smooths Fine Lines 65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Primer Makes “Pores Disappear” — and It’s Just $7 at Amazon Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"