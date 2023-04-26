Zoë Kravitz Wore an Elevated Version of This Throwback Summer Shoe

It’s all about upgraded flip-flops.

By
Published on April 26, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz. Photo:

The Image Direct

Fashion is always one step (err, season) ahead — and perennial cool girl Zoë Kravitz was literally one step ahead of the trends during her latest New York City outing. 

The actress was photographed running errands in the Big Apple, looking as chic as ever. I, on the other hand, rarely look that put together when I’m doing my Target runs, but alas, Kravitz has inspired me to put in a little bit of effort next time I run to grab a carton of milk. Her outfit consisted of all trendiest, of-the-moment pieces, including baggy, low-rise trousers that are showing zero signs of going away. The once “stale” work pants are peak trendiness — and Kravitz’s look proves this to a T. 

She styled the nonchalant pants with a crisp, tucked-in white tee, layering a key spring staple overtop the basic: a beige, longline trench coat. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara have also been spotted in the no-brainer top layer that gives every outfit a boost of French-girl vibes, plus the obvious: warmth, and a water-resistant exterior because, well, April showers!

There are certainly a lot of standout details about Kravitz’s off-duty look, I can’t help but notice her unexpected shoes of choice. Most NYC girlies would run around the town in their white sneakers or comfy Ugg boots, but not Kravitz. She’s too cool for that, which is why she opted for leather flip-flops from The Row. Yes, the once polarizing thong sandal is back, but in elevated styles that feel more 2023 and less early aughts Old Navy. Sorry not sorry.

Leather flip-flops! Bow-embellished flip-flops! Platform flip-flops! You name it, there’s probably a style for it! Kravitz went with the aforementioned leather option, which also appeared to have a velvet-esque upper strap that not only looks fancier, but is also more comfy. We’ve all worn our fair share of thong sandals that left us with blisters on the top of our feet, thanks to the rubber’s friction, so the simple solution is, well, skip the rubber and go for leather. 

Summer is still a few months away, but I’m certain that these upgraded flip-flops are going to make a big impact. Plus, they’re easy to wear. Shop some of the best upgraded flip-flops before they sell out below.

Get the Look:

Band of the Free Solana Flip-Flop

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Bernardo Footwear Lillian Water-Resistant Flip-Flop

Shop now: $135; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Crystal Buckle Flatform Flip-Flop

Shop now: $94 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com

Melissa Free Platform Flip-Flop

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

Balenciaga Platform Flip-Flop

Shop now: $625; nordstrom.com

Donald Pliner Barbera Flip-Flop

Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Sugary Flip-Flop

Shop now: $30; nordstrom.com

Vince Serene Leather Flip-Flop

Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

The Row Ginza Flip-Flop

Shop now: $925; nordstrom.com

Bernardo Footwear Miami Comfort Flip-Flop

Shop now: $188; nordstrom.com

Donald J Pliner 'Fifi' Sandal

Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com

Fitflop Lulu Flip-Flop

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

