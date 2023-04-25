Gigi Hadid Wore the Polarizing Sandals That Are a Summer Must-Have

Gigi Hadid’s latest outfit just took me back to my childhood — and I bet it’ll ignite some major nostalgia in you, too, not only because of the place she wore it, but because of exactly what she slipped into.

The supermodel was photographed celebrating her 28th birthday in every late twenty-somethings dream place: Disney World. Anyone who's ever been to Magic Kingdom knows that comfortable clothing is an absolute must, especially if you are planning to spend the entire day reliving moments from your childhood (as most people tend to do). And while there’s no set Disney World dress code, if there was, it’d look a lot like Hadid’s all-pink outfit.

The newly 28-year-old went with long, loose-fitting pink shorts (Barbiecore!!), which she styled with a matching pink Disney World T-shirt that she tucked into the bottoms. The finishing touches included a brown belt, chunky necklace, and sunglasses, but the standout accessory was none other than her shoes — to which I screamed “socks and sandals” the moment I set my sights on her birthday outfit.

Hadid slipped into the celeb- and editor-favorite Teva sandals, a shoe that garnered a lot of controversy in its time. Is it a hiking sandal? Sorta. Is it a city sandal? It’s turning into one. Is it a comfortable spring and summer footwear option? There’s no doubt about that, and the fact that a supermodel wore them for a long day at Disney World should be reason enough to buy a pair for all your upcoming adventures. She wore them with socks, a total dad move that I’m 100 percent into, given that they offer extra protection from any elements that could potentially hurt bare feet.

Hadid has been wearing her Hurricane Tevas with several outfits, so clearly, she’s a big fan — but she’s not the only one. Thousands of Nordstrom shoppers rave about the comfortable, practical sandal, noting that adjustable straps are total game changers, plus the cushy sole offers unmatched support. They’re also quick-drying, and have a traction-enhancing sole that’ll keep you safely on your feet, whether you’re hiking or taking a spin on Disney rides.

One shopper review really stuck with me, though: “I just took mine to Europe for a two-week trip, and they were the only shoes that held up to the constant walking on cobblestone streets,” they wrote. As I gear up for summer trips, I’m highly intrigued and will be adding this shoe into my vacation rotation ASAP.

Shop Hadid’s exact sandals, plus more styles from Teva.

