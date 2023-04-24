Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are fans.

By
Published on April 24, 2023 @ 07:00PM

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Not to be dramatic, but Gwyneth Paltrow shut down the Los Angeles Daily Front Row Fashion Awards yesterday. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing large pearl drop earrings and a sheer bandeau top complete with balloon sleeves, a relaxed turtleneck, and a long chiffon bow. While her shirt was completely stunning in and of itself, what really caught my attention were her “unsexy” pants.   

The term “unsexy” is being used loosely here, as Paltrow actually made these bottoms look jaw-droppingly chic, and that’s why I’m talking about them. You see, the Marvel actress’ trousers are the pants you’d typically slip on for work or grab for jury duty — not the red carpet. But Paltrow proved otherwise, making a case for this unfitted style. Not to mention, they perfectly matched her skin tone, paying homage to the naked dress trend I’ve been seeing everywhere lately.

This isn’t the first time uncool trousers have made an appearance on big names, either, leading me to believe this trend is here to stay. Kendall Jenner paired a vibrant green style with a mini muscle tank last spring, while Bella Hadid opted for a pink, plaid pair and a coordinating jacket around the same time. The difference between Paltrow and the models’ looks? Jenner and Hadid’s were laid-back and casual, while Paltrow’s was elevated and classy, demonstrating just how versatile and practical these pants can be.  

The secret to rocking your own “unsexy” yet totally fashionable pants is finding a fit that makes you feel confident. Go with a high-waisted, slim pair if you want something form-fitting, or choose a billowy style for a look that’s effortless and easy. Once you have your desired bottoms in the bag, search for a taught shirt to add body and shape to your overall silhouette and consider opting for something a bit sultry, like Paltrow, to offset the business-like attire. Finish off the look with stilettos to add height to your frame or chunky sneakers for the ultimate comfort and cool-girl factor.      

If you’re as interested in trying out Paltrow’s “unsexy” yet totally practical red-carpet look, then shop some of my favorite pieces below starting at $28.  

