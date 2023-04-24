Fashion Look of the Day Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are fans. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 24, 2023 @ 07:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Not to be dramatic, but Gwyneth Paltrow shut down the Los Angeles Daily Front Row Fashion Awards yesterday. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing large pearl drop earrings and a sheer bandeau top complete with balloon sleeves, a relaxed turtleneck, and a long chiffon bow. While her shirt was completely stunning in and of itself, what really caught my attention were her “unsexy” pants. The term “unsexy” is being used loosely here, as Paltrow actually made these bottoms look jaw-droppingly chic, and that’s why I’m talking about them. You see, the Marvel actress’ trousers are the pants you’d typically slip on for work or grab for jury duty — not the red carpet. But Paltrow proved otherwise, making a case for this unfitted style. Not to mention, they perfectly matched her skin tone, paying homage to the naked dress trend I’ve been seeing everywhere lately. This isn’t the first time uncool trousers have made an appearance on big names, either, leading me to believe this trend is here to stay. Kendall Jenner paired a vibrant green style with a mini muscle tank last spring, while Bella Hadid opted for a pink, plaid pair and a coordinating jacket around the same time. The difference between Paltrow and the models’ looks? Jenner and Hadid’s were laid-back and casual, while Paltrow’s was elevated and classy, demonstrating just how versatile and practical these pants can be. The secret to rocking your own “unsexy” yet totally fashionable pants is finding a fit that makes you feel confident. Go with a high-waisted, slim pair if you want something form-fitting, or choose a billowy style for a look that’s effortless and easy. Once you have your desired bottoms in the bag, search for a taught shirt to add body and shape to your overall silhouette and consider opting for something a bit sultry, like Paltrow, to offset the business-like attire. Finish off the look with stilettos to add height to your frame or chunky sneakers for the ultimate comfort and cool-girl factor. If you’re as interested in trying out Paltrow’s “unsexy” yet totally practical red-carpet look, then shop some of my favorite pieces below starting at $28. Get the Look: Spanx High-Waist Flare Ponte Pants Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com Liverpool Los Angeles Kelsey Knit Trousers Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com Veronica Beard Rimini Belted Wide-Leg Linen Blend Trousers Shop now: $448; nordstrom.com Reformation Mason Wide-Leg Pants Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com Favorite Daughter Shortie Favorite Pants Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com Tronjori High-Waist Palazzo Pants Shop now: $37; amazon.com SweatyRocks High-Waist Long Trousers Shop now: $28 (Originally $32); amazon.com Edikted Aura Sheer Lace Open-Back Crop Top Shop now: $29; nordstrom.com DKNY Sheer Long-Sleeve Bodysuit Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com English Factory Sheer Puff-Sleeve Top Shop now: $70; nordstrom.com DKNY Sheer-Sleeve Mixed Media Shirt Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com Edikted Marta Long-Sleeve Mesh Top Shop now: $37; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging The Cream Shoppers Say Makes Under-Eyes “Lighter and Less Puffy” Is Now 50% Off at Amazon This Volumizing Shampoo Makes My Baby-Fine Hair Look Fuller