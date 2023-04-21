Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Mismatched Outfit That Clashed in the Best Way

Gigi Hadid is frequently frolicking around New York City, meaning we’re always getting glimpses of her unbeatable fashion choices, like her recent dad shorts and baseball cap ensemble. Yesterday was no different, as she stepped out wearing a practical outfit that I’m definitely taking note of.

Hadid layered an oversized top from Polo Ralph Lauren over a casual ribbed crop top. This isn’t the first time she’s slipped on a large, button-up, as she’s been spotted in them for years. Just take a look at this neutral-toned outfit or this sexy getup as proof. But this time, she opted for eccentric pinstripes and bandana-like cuffs instead, making a case for mismatching prints.

The model didn’t stop with the fashion inconsistencies there, as she wore pastel colored shoes adorned with swirls and tied a green and pink jacket over her shoulders. While some may stick to the standard rules of fashion pairings, I’m in love with Hadid’s quirky, contrasting choices, so much so that I started loading my cart with similar finds, like this patchwork shirt and this checkered pullover. Best of all, eccentric options like those allow you to have fun without worrying about perfectly matching. And when you kick fashion rules to the curb, getting ready becomes beyond easy.

Hadid grounded the look with a pair of loose-fitting mom jeans with rips and tears. We’ve seen everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Garner wear this pant style, and by owning my fair share of these millennial-loved bottoms, I understand why. They’re always beyond comfortable, roomy, and add a little extra lift exactly where you need it.

For accessories, Hadid went with various gold chained necklaces, a pastel yellow bag, and sunglasses, which reminded me of Elizabeth Olsen’s recent sunshine look. Oh, and that super cute cloud phone strap is from none other than String Ting.

Try out Hadid’s unique and effortless style by shopping mismatching print shirts and flattering jeans below.

