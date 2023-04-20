Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore a Yellow Dress and Taylor Swift’s Sunglasses

Consider it a lesson in bold spring dressing.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 03:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Elizabeth Olsen Yellow Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

Spring is the perfect time to play with fashion. It’s when bright colors come out to play, flowy silhouettes enter the chat, and fun details can be found everywhere. Even better, it’s when Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a jaw-dropping, seasonal dress that I need in my closet ASAP.

Yesterday, Olsen was spotted wearing a bright-yellow dress while heading to the Today show in New York City, which looked very similar to her Lafayette 148 two-piece suit she was seen in later that day. The sunshine-hued gown included a high collar, wooden buttons, cuffed sleeves, and  flowy hemline, while a closer look at it revealed it was designed with an airy, linen-like material. What’s more, it reminded me about that highlighter outfit Anne Hathaway wore not too long ago.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen celebrities donning the lightweight, linen-like fabrics, either. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore the material last year, while Jennifer Garner is just as big of a fan. It makes sense, since the fabric is extremely breathable, easy to wear, and a foolproof seasonal staple. Not to mention, it looks great in the form of dresses, hence Olsen’s sunshine yellow ensemble and this similar Amazon find.

The Marvel star kept accessories effortless, opting for a large, carry-all tote and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. If her sunnies look familiar to you, that’s because they’re the Original Wayfarer Classics that Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and more own. I even have a pair, and they really are that good. They pair with just about anything and are so easy to wear, you never have to think twice about whether they’ll go with your outfit. There’s never been a better time to whip them out with the spring and summer sun shining bright.

Olsen slipped on a pair of classic, patent leather stilettos and held onto her black, fitted blazer that she had slung over her shoulders, though she’d soon layer it over her gown — a chic style move I think everyone should try. 

Shop similar bright dresses and the celebrity-loved Ray-Ban sunglasses below.   

Get the Look: 

Ray-Ban Black Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Shop now: $163–$213; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

Ray-Ban Tortoise Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Shop now: $163–$213; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

Fancyinn Tie-Front Button-Down Midi Dress
Shop now: $23 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Treasure and Bond Square- Neck Sundress
Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Zesica Boho Ruffle Maxi Dress
Shop now: $25 (Originally $58); amazon.com

Zesica Puff-Sleeve Smocked A-Line Dress
Shop now: $41 with coupon (Originally $43); amazon.com

Madewell Flutter-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Dress
Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com and madewell.com

Maggy London Tiered Stretch-Cotton Sundress
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

Kate Spade Bouquet Toss Smocked-Waist Dress
Shop now: $258 (Originally $368); katespade.com

J.Crew Maxine High-Neck Linen Shift Dress
Shop now: $98; jcrew.com

Everlane Organic Cotton Waffle Tank Dress
Shop now: $78; everlane.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Garnerâs Pair of $68 Gold Hoops From a Celebrity-Worn Brand Are Sure to Sell Out
Jennifer Garner Just Wore Gold Hoop Earrings That Shoppers Swear by for Sensitive Ears
Comfy Spring Skirt
I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren
The Anti-Aging Moisturizer Jane Fonda Called One of Her “Favorites” Is Just $19 Right Now
Related Articles
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Three women wearing Spanx Swim
Spanx Just Launched Swimwear That’s Basically Shapewear, and It’s Bound to Sell Out
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Is So Loyal to the Butt-Flattering Leggings I Love, Too
True & Co Loungewear Launch
The Amazon Brand Known for Its Comfy Bras Just Launched Loungewear That Can Be Worn Out of the House
Hailey Beiber Earrings
Hailey Bieber Wore the Cutest Initial Earrings Dedicated to Justin, and We Found a Similar Pair for $13
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress Bodycon Ruched Mini Dresses Lead
An “Incredibly Flattering” Sleeveless Mini Dress Is on Sale for $31 at Amazon
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans
Tory Burch Is Having a Blowout Sale, With Up to 50% Off Trending Spring Fashion
Surprise! Tory Burch's Blowout Spring Sale Has Discounts Up to 52% on Best-Selling Styles
The Drop spring fashion sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Gisele Bunchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Rule-Breaking Outfit Made Me Do a Double Take
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazonâs Best-Selling Cardigan Is âLightweightâ and "Flattering,â Shoppers Say â and Prices Start at $18
Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is “Lightweight” and "Flattering,” Shoppers Say — and Prices Start at $18
Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50