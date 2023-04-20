Spring is the perfect time to play with fashion. It’s when bright colors come out to play, flowy silhouettes enter the chat, and fun details can be found everywhere. Even better, it’s when Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a jaw-dropping, seasonal dress that I need in my closet ASAP.

Yesterday, Olsen was spotted wearing a bright-yellow dress while heading to the Today show in New York City, which looked very similar to her Lafayette 148 two-piece suit she was seen in later that day. The sunshine-hued gown included a high collar, wooden buttons, cuffed sleeves, and flowy hemline, while a closer look at it revealed it was designed with an airy, linen-like material. What’s more, it reminded me about that highlighter outfit Anne Hathaway wore not too long ago.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen celebrities donning the lightweight, linen-like fabrics, either. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wore the material last year, while Jennifer Garner is just as big of a fan. It makes sense, since the fabric is extremely breathable, easy to wear, and a foolproof seasonal staple. Not to mention, it looks great in the form of dresses, hence Olsen’s sunshine yellow ensemble and this similar Amazon find.

The Marvel star kept accessories effortless, opting for a large, carry-all tote and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. If her sunnies look familiar to you, that’s because they’re the Original Wayfarer Classics that Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and more own. I even have a pair, and they really are that good. They pair with just about anything and are so easy to wear, you never have to think twice about whether they’ll go with your outfit. There’s never been a better time to whip them out with the spring and summer sun shining bright.

Olsen slipped on a pair of classic, patent leather stilettos and held onto her black, fitted blazer that she had slung over her shoulders, though she’d soon layer it over her gown — a chic style move I think everyone should try.

Shop similar bright dresses and the celebrity-loved Ray-Ban sunglasses below.

