Olivia Wilde Is So Loyal to the Butt-Flattering Leggings I Love, Too

There are leggings and then there are standout leggings, and Olivia Wilde keeps wearing a pair that easily lands in the latter category.

We know what you might be thinking: leggings are leggings, but to that I say, not all bottoms are created equally — and I’ve tried plenty in my lifetime to know that this statement holds so much truth. Wilde seems to favor one particular pair that I, too, rank highly in the activewear world — so much that I’ve almost written off other styles altogether (save for my booty-boosting Spanx pair, of course).

Wilde was spotted leaving the gym looking chic and stylish, as she often does. I, on the other hand, never look that put together post Stairmaster, but alas, I do have one thing in common with the actress: those go-to leggings from Alo Yoga, a Hollywood-famous brand known for its ultra-flattering leggings that have won the hearts of supermodels, celebs, and fashion editors alike.

The actress opted for the label’s beloved Airlift leggings — the name itself already causes quite the intrigue, no? I personally love the idea of bottoms that “lift,” and this pair does just that in all the right places (ahem, the butt) thanks to its signature, micro-performance, double-knit fabric. What’s more, the material also sculpts and smooths, offering the perfect amount of compression so you look snatched without feeling overly constricted.

The Airlift pair has been reimagined in a slew of styles; Wilde went with the Car Club iteration that oozes retro vibes with racing-inspired stripes down the sides. But there’s also this standout Charmer version with a built-in belt that’s so fashion forward (love!), and a more simple, sleek, everyday option with subtle slits at the hem.

Let me say again, my butt looks its best ever when I’m wearing my Airlift leggings, so I totally get why Wilde is wearing hers nonstop. She rounded out her gym-going attire with Adidas Ultraboost sneakers, plus a buttery leather Loewe shoulder bag, and Astrid and Miyu earrings that are making me reconsider how I dress up my activewear set. Well done, Wilde!

Shop her exact leggings below, plus similar versions of the famous Airlift style.

Get the Look:

Alo Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Car Club Legging

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Alo Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Car Club Legging

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Alo Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging

Shop now: $138; aloyoga.com

Alo Airlift High-Waist Elongated Legging

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Alo Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Game Changer Legging

Shop now: $138; aloyoga.com

Alo Airlift High-Waist Line Up Legging

Shop now: $138; aloyoga.com

Alo Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Charmer Leggings

Shop now: $138; aloyoga.com