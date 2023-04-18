Fashion Look of the Day Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans Get ready for your butt to look its best ever. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 18, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Taylor Swift. Photo: The Image Direct There are low-key looks and then there are low-key, Taylor Swift looks. The former is easy and nonchalant, while the latter is all that with an inherent cool-girl flair, and TBH, I want what Swift has. The singer has been stepping out more lately (sightings of her are rare!), and her recent jeans-and-tee evening attire really screams, “I’m not trying too hard but I’m here to serve.” Maybe it’s her walk, maybe it’s her fierce stare, but I really haven't seen such a basic outfit combo look this cool in a while. For a night out in New York City, Swift went with a brown, ribbed, short-sleeve shirt with front-buttons (most of which she left open because, well, sexy). She tucked the easygoing top into a pair of gray-washed, loose-fitting jeans. Upon first glance, it looks like regular denim, but when you see her look from a different vantage point, you’ll notice these aren’t boring ol’ jeans; they’re cool jeans, because they’re from Agolde, a Hollywood-famous label just about every celeb wears, including Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid. Perhaps the most famous pair of Agolde jeans is the iteration with a criss-cross front. Teigen wore a very similar pair back in 2021 with white lace-up heels, whereas Swift went with chunky The Row combat boots, demonstrating the denim’s versatility. They’re stylish thanks to the unique waistline, but can still be styled in a plethora of ways — the best of both worlds. I own a few Agolde jeans, and they’re easily the ones I wear the most. Why? Because they’re comfortable — a must when I’m wearing the blues — and flattering, because who doesn’t want jeans that make their butt look great? They’re also top-quality; I’ve washed them several times and they've perfectly held up their shape. I can’t say that about all my jeans. If Agolde jeans are Swift-worn, you know they’re good. Shop some of their still in-stock styles below, including a criss-cross iteration inspired by the singer’s pair. Get the Look: Agolde Criss-Cross High-Waist JeansShop now: $208; nordstrom.com Agolde Parker High-Waist Crop Relaxed Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $218; nordstrom.com Agolde Low-Slung Baggy JeansShop now: $208; nordstrom.com Agolde Criss-Cross High-Waist JeansShop now: $208; nordstrom.com Agolde Chew-Hem Relaxed Bootcut JeansShop now: $198; nordstrom.com Agolde '90s Crop Loose Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $208; nordstrom.com Agolde '90s High-Waist Frayed Crop JeansShop now: $198; nordstrom.com Agolde '90s Crop Loose Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $218; nordstrom.com Agolde Criss-Cross Upsize High-Waist JeansShop now: $198; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands Even Shoppers With “Excessively Dry Heels” Got Softer Feet Thanks to These Under-$20 Foot Care Finds Even Nurses Who Wash Their Hands "100 Times Per Shift" Rely on the $11 Nail Top Coat I’ve Used for 24 Years