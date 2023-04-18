Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans

Get ready for your butt to look its best ever.

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 03:00PM
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Photo:

The Image Direct

There are low-key looks and then there are low-key, Taylor Swift looks. The former is easy and nonchalant, while the latter is all that with an inherent cool-girl flair, and TBH, I want what Swift has. 

The singer has been stepping out more lately (sightings of her are rare!), and her recent jeans-and-tee evening attire really screams, “I’m not trying too hard but I’m here to serve.” Maybe it’s her walk, maybe it’s her fierce stare, but I really haven't seen such a basic outfit combo look this cool in a while. 

For a night out in New York City, Swift went with a brown, ribbed, short-sleeve shirt with front-buttons (most of which she left open because, well, sexy). She tucked the easygoing top into a pair of gray-washed, loose-fitting jeans. Upon first glance, it looks like regular denim,  but when you see her look from a different vantage point, you’ll notice these aren’t boring ol’ jeans; they’re cool jeans, because they’re from Agolde, a Hollywood-famous label just about every celeb wears, including Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, and Gigi Hadid

Perhaps the most famous pair of Agolde jeans is the iteration with a criss-cross front. Teigen wore a very similar pair back in 2021 with white lace-up heels, whereas Swift went with chunky The Row combat boots, demonstrating the denim’s versatility. They’re stylish thanks to the unique waistline, but can still be styled in a plethora of ways — the best of both worlds. 

I own a few Agolde jeans, and they’re easily the ones I wear the most. Why? Because they’re comfortable — a must when I’m wearing the blues — and flattering, because who doesn’t want jeans that make their butt look great? They’re also top-quality; I’ve washed them several times and they've perfectly held up their shape. I can’t say that about all my jeans. 

If Agolde jeans are Swift-worn, you know they’re good. Shop some of their still in-stock styles below, including a criss-cross iteration inspired by the singer’s pair.

