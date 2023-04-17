Gisele Bündchen’s Rule-Breaking Outfit Made Me Do a Double Take

It takes a lot to make me step outside of my comfort zone. I’m an introvert who’s set on the things that she likes, but if I’ve learned one thing as I’ve gotten older, it’s that keeping an open mind is essential for growth. And growth is what we’re all striving for, right? I certainly am.

When I saw supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s latest outfit, I had to do a double take. She was wearing something I had written off for good, but she made the wardrobe staple look so chic, I realized I might have to give it another try. Gasp. I never thought I would say that, but alas, it’s what can happen when you keep an open mind. See? Growth!

The outfit in question? An all-white, spring-perfect combo that included a loose-fitting, linen button-down shirt that Bündchen tucked into her cropped, white skinny jeans. Skinnies, yes! And though I don’t really need to say it, it’s the skinnies that are the controversial fashion piece I thought I eliminated from my vocabulary (err, wardrobe) forever.

Bündchen went with crisp white skinnies, a hue that gives the polarizing staple a fresh, slightly more elegant feel. There’s just something about white pants that’s so luxe (I’m getting ‘rich mom’ energy!), not to mention, they’re also a genius hot-weather option as the light color reflects the sunlight, keeping you cool on even the hottest days. No wonder Bündchen wore them for a day spent at the Beach Polo World Cup in Miami.

The supermodel rounded out her all-white, spring-perfect look with brown flats and a coordinating bag. Her golden-blonde hair, as per usual, looked perfect blowing in the wind, which always makes me wonder, why can’t I look that beautiful when the wind is blowing in my face?

Alas, that’s one question I won’t be able to answer, but what I do know is that I’m officially reconsidering white skinnies for the season — which is saying a lot, because I’ve been living in big, baggy denim for months. They’re the opposite of my go-to, but again, an open mind can make you do crazy things. See the white skinnies I’m eyeing below, and buy them ASAP if Bündchen’s outfit inspired you, too.

Get the Look:

