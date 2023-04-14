You can always count on Gigi Hadid to bring the fashion. Whether she’s styling a massive bag or dropping the details on her BFF Taylor Swift’s pasta dish, she always looks good. This week was no different, as she was spotted in New York City styling a very controversial piece.

The garment in question is none other than Hadid’s dad shorts. This isn’t the first time she’s worn the style, as she dressed them up in July and again in August. Nonetheless, they’re still straight up polarizing. First off, you have the light wash denim, which people either love or hate. Then, you have the low-rise waist, and we all know why that’s a debatable fashion element. And lastly, the shorts are beyond baggy, almost touching her knees. Nonetheless, Hadid pulled them off, showing us they may just be the perfect shorts for spring. Afterall, the style gives off an effortless approach, allows your legs to breathe, and are, what I can only assume, extremely comfortable. But best of all, they’re a necessary transitional piece that can take you from season to season due to their longer length. So, Gigi, kudos to you, as you just convinced me to snag a pair.

While I’m officially sold on the dad shorts, it’s still important to pay close attention to how Hadid kept structure and form within her outfit. She made the shorts ultra-cool with a high-rise cropped top and an oversized button up, while the pin-stripe design made the ‘fit chic. Not to mention, her shoes are quite literally one of the most coveted pairs you can currently own — everyone from Rihanna to Ashley Olsen and sister Bella Hadid own a set of Adidas Sambas. The three-stripe shoes feature a sleek silhouette and come in a range of colors, making them the go-to choice for everyday wear. The shoes are also versatile, allowing you to style them with a dress, jeans, or tube socks like Hadid.

The model tied her ensemble together with a blue baseball cap, similar to this $12 one on Amazon, and a tiny handbag. Recreate Hadid’s look with similar pieces below starting at $25.

