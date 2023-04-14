Fashion Look of the Day Gigi Hadid Just Paired Supermodel-Loved Sneakers With Dad Shorts She even convinced me to buy a pair. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images You can always count on Gigi Hadid to bring the fashion. Whether she’s styling a massive bag or dropping the details on her BFF Taylor Swift’s pasta dish, she always looks good. This week was no different, as she was spotted in New York City styling a very controversial piece. The garment in question is none other than Hadid’s dad shorts. This isn’t the first time she’s worn the style, as she dressed them up in July and again in August. Nonetheless, they’re still straight up polarizing. First off, you have the light wash denim, which people either love or hate. Then, you have the low-rise waist, and we all know why that’s a debatable fashion element. And lastly, the shorts are beyond baggy, almost touching her knees. Nonetheless, Hadid pulled them off, showing us they may just be the perfect shorts for spring. Afterall, the style gives off an effortless approach, allows your legs to breathe, and are, what I can only assume, extremely comfortable. But best of all, they’re a necessary transitional piece that can take you from season to season due to their longer length. So, Gigi, kudos to you, as you just convinced me to snag a pair. While I’m officially sold on the dad shorts, it’s still important to pay close attention to how Hadid kept structure and form within her outfit. She made the shorts ultra-cool with a high-rise cropped top and an oversized button up, while the pin-stripe design made the ‘fit chic. Not to mention, her shoes are quite literally one of the most coveted pairs you can currently own — everyone from Rihanna to Ashley Olsen and sister Bella Hadid own a set of Adidas Sambas. The three-stripe shoes feature a sleek silhouette and come in a range of colors, making them the go-to choice for everyday wear. The shoes are also versatile, allowing you to style them with a dress, jeans, or tube socks like Hadid. The model tied her ensemble together with a blue baseball cap, similar to this $12 one on Amazon, and a tiny handbag. Recreate Hadid’s look with similar pieces below starting at $25. Get the Look: Levi’s Mid-Thigh Cut-off ShortsShop now: $70; amazon.com and, nordstrom.com Levi’s 501 ‘90s ShortsShop now: $70; amazon.com Sweatyrocks High-Waist Raw Hem ShortsShop now: $30; amazon.com Wallflower Dad Midi ShortsShop now: $25 (Originally $38); amazon.com Ética Utility Denim ShortsShop now: $148; nordstrom.com Rag and Bone Raw Hem Bermuda ShortsShop now: $195; nordstrom.com Frame High-Waist Denim Bermuda ShortsShop now: $218; nordstrom.com Favorite Daughter High-Waist Cut-Off Bermuda ShortsShop now: $148; nordstrom.com Adidas Samba SneakerShop now: $75; amazon.com and zappos.com Adidas Grand Court SneakerShop now: $39 (Originally $65); amazon.com Adidas Originals Nizza Platform SneakerShop now: $60 (Originally $75); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Sneaker You Probably Owned as a Kid Is a Supermodel Staple, and Right Now It’s Just $25 at Amazon Lily James Wore an Easy Spring Outfit With Mila Kunis’s Go-To Sneakers A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set