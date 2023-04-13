Lily James is the girly-girl we all aspire to be — at least I do. From her role in Cinderella to her glamorous Pam and Tommy self, she has her style and beauty routine down to a T, and this is just as true off screen.. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at her recent New York City outfit.

On April 12, James dined at a restaurant wearing a floral dress complete with a V-neck, ruffled sleeves, and loose hem. It reminded me of this wrap gown from Amazon, as it looked effortlessly chic while the sweet print perfectly catered to the season. Not to mention, she paired it with Mila Kunis’ go-to sneakers that are always sold out.

The sneakers in question are the Løci Nines, which IMO are the epitome of a classic, white tennis shoe. Not only do they feature a trendy silhouette, but the shoes are also eco-friendly, making them all the more alluring. While James paired the white and cream shoes with a dress, this style also looks great with jeans, shorts, and skirts, due to their unmatched versatility. Best of all, James’ footwear of choice officially adds her to the large roster of Løci celebrity fans including Ben Affleck, Eva Longoria, Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale.

What’s more, the two-piece ensemble is an editor-approved outfit I wear on repeat. It takes little to no thought to put together, making it one of the easiest looks I own. All you need is a bright-colored dress and crisp white shoes, which James totally nailed. The ‘fit is also great for all ages and preferences, as you can really customize it to your liking by opting for a longer shift dress or a mini, off-the-shoulder version, so it’s safe to say the Mamma Mia! star really knew what she was doing.

Dress like James (and me) with spring-perfect dresses and shoes starting at $42 below.

Get the Look:

