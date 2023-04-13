Lily James Wore an Easy Spring Outfit With Mila Kunis’s Go-To Sneakers

It's an editor-approved outfit formula, too.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 @ 04:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LOTD 4/13: Lily James
Photo:

Getty Images

Lily James is the girly-girl we all aspire to be — at least I do. From her role in Cinderella to her glamorous Pam and Tommy self, she has her style and beauty routine down to a T, and this is just as true off screen.. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at her recent New York City outfit. 

On April 12, James dined at a restaurant wearing a floral dress complete with a V-neck, ruffled sleeves, and loose hem. It reminded me of this wrap gown from Amazon, as it looked effortlessly chic while the sweet print perfectly catered to the season. Not to mention, she paired it with Mila Kunis’ go-to sneakers that are always sold out.

The sneakers in question are the Løci Nines, which IMO are the epitome of a classic, white tennis shoe. Not only do they feature a trendy silhouette, but the shoes are also eco-friendly, making them all the more alluring. While James paired the white and cream shoes with a dress, this style also looks great with jeans, shorts, and skirts, due to their unmatched versatility. Best of all, James’ footwear of choice officially adds her to the large roster of Løci celebrity fans including Ben Affleck, Eva Longoria, Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale

What’s more, the two-piece ensemble is an editor-approved outfit I wear on repeat. It takes little to no thought to put together, making it one of the easiest looks I own. All you need is a bright-colored dress and crisp white shoes, which James totally nailed. The ‘fit is also great for all ages and preferences, as you can really customize it to your liking by opting for a longer shift dress or a mini, off-the-shoulder version, so it’s safe to say the Mamma Mia! star really knew what she was doing.  

Dress like James (and me) with spring-perfect dresses and shoes starting at $42 below.   

Get the Look: 

Løci Nine in White and Leopard 

Shop now: $185; lociwear.com


Løci Maize Nine in White

Shop now: $215; lociwear.com 


Løci x Reed Nine 

Shop now: $195; lociwear.com, nordstrom.com, and bloomingdales.com


Løci Nine in Black and Stone 

Shop now: $185; lociwear.com 


Løci Nine in White 

Shop now: $185; lociwear.com and bergdorfgoodman.com


Pretty Garden Floral Wrap Dress

Shop now: $46 (Originally $61); amazon.com


Zesica Floral V-Neck Dress

Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $54); amazon.com


Boden Floral Short-Sleeve Tiered Fit and Flare Mini Dress

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com


Vince Camuto Floral Tiered Cotton Dress

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com


Madewell Margie Mini Dress

Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com and madewell.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kosas DreamBeam Product Review
I Was a Skin Tint-Devotee Until I Tried the New Blurring Primer From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
I Swear By This $13 Nail Polish That Replaces Salon Manis, and The On Set Pros Do, Too
A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set
Farmhouse Fresh CPC - Shoppers in Their 50s Are Seeing "Less Wrinkles" Thanks to This Silky, Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Related Articles
The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
New Balance Shoe Up to 58% Off
Shoppers Swear by This Sneaker for “All Situations,” From 12 Hour Shifts to Running Errands — and It's 65% Off
LOTD 4/12
Jennifer Garner’s Sexy Black Ankle Boots Are an Underrated Spring Trend
Taylor Swift Took Notes from Gigi Hadid and Sported the Controversial Babydoll Shoes that are Under $150
Taylor Swift Stepped Out in Hollywood’s Biggest 2023 Shoe Trend Kelly Ripa and Amal Clooney Keep Wearing
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
Amazonâs New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
Amazon’s New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
LOTD Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants I’m Living in This Season
Amazon's Top-Selling Pillow Sandals Are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Cool â and They're 50% Off
Nurses Say Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," and They're 50% Off
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore This Major Spring 2023 Shoe Trend
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Ridiculous Pants Worth Trying ASAP
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Kelly Ripa Mary Janes
Kelly Ripa’s $1,100 Heels Aren’t Your Average Mary Janes
LOTD 4/6
Reese Witherspoon Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Closet Staple
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Errand-Running Look Included a Bra Top and Sneakers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store