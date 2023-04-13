Fashion Look of the Day Lily James Wore an Easy Spring Outfit With Mila Kunis’s Go-To Sneakers It's an editor-approved outfit formula, too. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Lily James is the girly-girl we all aspire to be — at least I do. From her role in Cinderella to her glamorous Pam and Tommy self, she has her style and beauty routine down to a T, and this is just as true off screen.. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at her recent New York City outfit. On April 12, James dined at a restaurant wearing a floral dress complete with a V-neck, ruffled sleeves, and loose hem. It reminded me of this wrap gown from Amazon, as it looked effortlessly chic while the sweet print perfectly catered to the season. Not to mention, she paired it with Mila Kunis’ go-to sneakers that are always sold out. The sneakers in question are the Løci Nines, which IMO are the epitome of a classic, white tennis shoe. Not only do they feature a trendy silhouette, but the shoes are also eco-friendly, making them all the more alluring. While James paired the white and cream shoes with a dress, this style also looks great with jeans, shorts, and skirts, due to their unmatched versatility. Best of all, James’ footwear of choice officially adds her to the large roster of Løci celebrity fans including Ben Affleck, Eva Longoria, Nikki Reed, Olivia Wilde, and Lucy Hale. What’s more, the two-piece ensemble is an editor-approved outfit I wear on repeat. It takes little to no thought to put together, making it one of the easiest looks I own. All you need is a bright-colored dress and crisp white shoes, which James totally nailed. The ‘fit is also great for all ages and preferences, as you can really customize it to your liking by opting for a longer shift dress or a mini, off-the-shoulder version, so it’s safe to say the Mamma Mia! star really knew what she was doing. Dress like James (and me) with spring-perfect dresses and shoes starting at $42 below. Get the Look: Løci Nine in White and Leopard Shop now: $185; lociwear.com Løci Maize Nine in White Shop now: $215; lociwear.com Løci x Reed Nine Shop now: $195; lociwear.com, nordstrom.com, and bloomingdales.com Løci Nine in Black and Stone Shop now: $185; lociwear.com Løci Nine in White Shop now: $185; lociwear.com and bergdorfgoodman.com Pretty Garden Floral Wrap Dress Shop now: $46 (Originally $61); amazon.com Zesica Floral V-Neck Dress Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $54); amazon.com Boden Floral Short-Sleeve Tiered Fit and Flare Mini Dress Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com Vince Camuto Floral Tiered Cotton Dress Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com Madewell Margie Mini Dress Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com and madewell.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Was a Skin Tint-Devotee Until I Tried the New Blurring Primer From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses A Celebrity Manicurist Swears by This $10 Polish to Make Models’ Nails Look “Healthy” on Set Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles