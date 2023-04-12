Sexy shoes are coming for your feet — and TBH, I’m here for it. If you’re not feeling daring enough to try out the plethora of risqué fashion moments that are proving to be major for 2023 (read: sheer dresses or underwear-as-pants), then bold, out-there footwear might be your cup of tea, as it offers a slightly more low-key way to add some ~allure~ to your look.

Boots have the ability to transform into whatever they wish to be. Simple and sweet? You bet! Sexy and daring? 100 percent. We’ve been seeing a lot more of the latter with risqué, dominatrix-style options soaring to new levels of fame. Amal Clooney has played favorites with her thigh-high leather boots that are also extremely practical for spring (think of them like tights, offering essential leg coverage), but if the ultra-tall silhouette is too much for you, Jennifer Garner’s latest footwear find is the ideal happy-medium.

The actress has been busy on the press tour scene for her latest Apple mini series, The Last Thing He Told Me, which means outfits galore! But a recent tweed-and-boots moment particularly caught our attention because, tweed and sexy boots. It’s an unlikely combo, but one that introduces the more casual version of Clooney’s go-to sexy shoe trend: skin-tight ankle booties that are easier to wear than their daring thigh-high cousin.

Garner’s $12,400 Chanel tweed dress deserves a moment, too (gasp). The luxe, long-sleeve mini featured a built-in collared shirt, plus front pockets and a belt, the latter of which Garner chose to forgo for the evening event. Ultra-sheer tights combat the spring chill, while those alluring black ankle boots added toughness to the other sweet ensemble.

Skin-tight (or sock) booties aren’t only sexy, but they’re also very comfortable, as the leather is usually a bit more stretchy and soft compared to other styles. Sexy and comfy? These are truly the best of both worlds, right? Right.

Shop leather booties inspired by Garner’s latest look below.

