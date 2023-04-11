When I was younger, I was all about following the rules. I was the “perfect” student; I didn’t cheat on tests, I always made sure to turn in my homework on time, and I enjoyed treating my teacher every now and then. Sure, you can call little Eva a brown noser, but I’ve always been all for doing the right thing — and obviously still am, save for when it comes to fashion. Because hey, some fashion rules are meant to be broken, and Zoe Saldaña just joined me in disregarding a very outdated one.

Saldaña was photographed out in Paris, looking as Parisian and chic as ever (Parisian-chic, if you will). It seems fitting, given the streets of the City of Love tend to bring out sartorial masterpieces that people around the world copy in droves — and the actress’s latest ‘fit is certainly one that’s going to be emulated everywhere. She went with loose-fitting pants that align with the baggy bottom trend we’ve been seeing, but instead of going with the usual blue-jean hue, she went with a rule-breaking white. Sure, you’re not supposed to wear white after Labor Day or before May, but that didn’t stop her.

Saldaña paired her big, white pants with a cropped cardigan that showed off her midriff, rounding out the look with an oversized Moncler x JW Anderson floral-patch utility jacket that gave her all-white look a little extra something-something. The finishing touch were those polarizing Maison Margiela Tabi Ankle-Strap Pumps that people definitely have opinions about. My boyfriend? Not into them. Me? So into them. The signature toe-split front certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, and some might wonder, “Are those even comfortable?” Well, the sheer number of celebrities and fashion editors who’ve been seen in them makes me think the answer is a resounding yes.

But let’s get back to the bottoms: There’s just something about white pants that oozes spring and summertime chic more than any other style (aside from easy, breezy linen pants, of course). White jeans are also a Coastal Grandma favorite, and I’m betting big that this TikTok craze will be back and bigger than ever this season. What’s more is that these bottoms also feel extremely elevated and pair well with just about everything. Sure, they’re prone to stains, but I think the reward outweighs the risks. (Just don’t eat pizza while wearing them!) Not to mention, white is the ideal color to wear when it gets hot outside, as the hue reflects the sunlight, which keeps you feeling cool. Genius!

Below, shop some of the coolest white jeans on the Internet right now. Trust me — you’ll be living in them this season, too.

