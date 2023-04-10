Fashion Look of the Day Chrissy Teigen Just Wore This Major Spring 2023 Shoe Trend Katie Holmes and Anne Hathaway are fans, too. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 @ 03:31PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Instagram.com/chrissyteigen Reflection is the theme for spring 2023. Yes, I mean actual reflections about what you want to accomplish in life (those are the thoughts in my head at the moment), but I’m also referring to reflective fashion that’s all about shiny, bright, and luxe-looking things. It’s no wonder that the metallic shoe trend has quite literally skyrocketed to a level of fame so big, it’s almost impossible to go a day without hearing people talk about it or seeing people wear it. In this case, Chrissy Teigen most-recently sported this major spring 2023 footwear moment — and she went with a very sensible iteration, too, even though some people might debate that this isn’t the most practical shoe style out there. I beg to differ. Teigen took to Instagram to share the cutest photos of her family on vacation in Italy wearing outfits that earned an easy five-stars from me. So chic! So stylish! So spring-perfect! For one look, she opted for a floral-print skirt, lacy, white cami, oversized mint-green blazer, and those metallic flats, proving that reflective, silver shoes are absolutely in. TBH, I was a bit hesitant to slip into the style, but after seeing how well they worked with Teigen’s outfit, I’m inclined to add a few into my rotation. Teigen isn’t the first celebrity to wear this trend, and she definitely won’t be the last. Katie Holmes and Anne Hathaway have been seen in silver-sheen shoes that might appear blinding at first, but when you really look long and hard, you’ll realize metallic should actually be classified as a neutral. Sure, these shoes are bold (they wouldn't be this eye-catching otherwise), but they can easily pair with anything you already have in your closet, be it a floral-print skirt à la Teigen, jeans, trousers, or shorts. Metallic shoes are versatile but with a bit of pizzazz, and that’s why — at least in my opinion — they’re going to be the biggest trend of spring 2023. Shop metallic shoes that are perfect for the warm season below. Happy wearing! Get the Look: Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet FlatShop now: $228–$248; nordstrom.com Larroudé Blair Ballet FlatShop now: $315; larroude.com Franco Sarto Vana FlatShop now: $50–$120; nordstrom.com Vagabond Shoemakers Jolin Ballet Flat Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com Sam Edelman Loraine Bit LoaferShop now: $150; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet FlatShop now: $70; zappos.com Bernardo Footwear Square-Toe Ballet FlatShop now: $198; nordstrom.com Vicenza Bow Mary Jane FlatsShop now: $160; anthropologie.com Schutz Arissa Ballet Flat Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com Calvin Klein Nyta Square-Toe FlatShop now: $76 (Originally $109); nordstrom.com Steve Madden Violette Mary Jane FlatShop now: $80; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow Amazon’s Best-Selling One-Piece Is the “Most Flattering Swimsuit” Ever, Shoppers Say This Iconic Early-Aughts Denim Brand Is on Sale for 66% Off