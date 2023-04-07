Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Ridiculous Pants Worth Trying ASAP

I’m on cloud nine for these.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023 @ 03:20PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo:

Splash News

It’s funny: My boyfriend and I have very different ways of interpreting the weather. He’s from Italy, I’m from Germany (but grew up in Minnesota), so the temperature I find warm, he finds chilly. What he thinks is warm, I consider hot. I’m used to a very different climate than where I now live in New York City, so I’m used to the cold and easily get hot. When it hit nearly 80 degrees here yesterday, I texted him saying, “I’m melting 😂.” 

I was walking around in a short-sleeve shirt and long, tight leggings and realized the latter was not the way to go in this heat. I basically forgot how to get dressed for these temperatures (a common thing after months of “bundling up”), but the second I saw Emily Ratajkowski’s Kim Possible-inspired NYC outfit, I knew what I had to do to survive the next heat wave: invest in parachute pants

EmRata was photographed looking cool, calm, and collected during a recent outing around the Big Apple. The model opted for a sleeveless, Tiffany-blue, button-down, collared shirt, which she paired with parachute pants — genius for impending warmer months. The big, billowy, ultra-baggy silhouette isn’t only extremely comfortable to wear all day long, but it also allows for ample airflow, in turn keeping you cool on even the hottest of days. After all, there’s nothing worse than wearing skin-tight pants when humidity sores, and these bottoms are basically like a wearable A/C that keeps you looking (and feeling) cool. 

Aside from the pants’ breeziness, many parachute pants are also crafted from an ultra lightweight cotton material that’s breathable and feels so soft against the skin. And because I’m a sucker for something that’s comfortable and practical, you can bet I’m buying several pairs before the warm weather becomes a regular thing. 

This EmRata sighting isn’t the first time we’ve seen these ridiculous pants pop up in the celebrity world. Last year, Hailey Bieber made a case for wearing the oversized bottoms with teeny-tiny crop tops (the juxtaposition!), while Bella Hadid went full '90s throwback in an ultra-billowy, black iteration and matching tube top that made me want to dig out one of mine from two decades ago. 

Clearly, these big pants have range and can be styled in so many ways — another reason they’re so appealing. Curious to see what they’re all about? Same. So I found some of the coolest parachute pants on the internet below.

Get the Look:


Iets Frans Shiny Baggy Parachute Pants
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

River Island Baggy Cotton Parachute Pants
Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Free People One Step Ahead Parachute Pants
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

Iets Frans Parachute Pants
Shop now: $43 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Topshop Oversize Parachute Cotton Cargo Pants
Shop now: $91; nordstrom.com

Fengbay Parachute Pants
Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Free People Lotus Parachute Pants
Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com

Qyangg Baggy Parachute Pants
Shop now: $26–$27; amazon.com

Free People to the Sky Parachute Pants
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Laura Geller Sale
Oprah Uses the Makeup Brand Behind This 40%-Off Foundation That Makes Shoppers' “Mature Skin” Look “Flawless”
Me and All My Friends Are Wearing This $10 Bonnet From Amazon To Prevent Damage and Frizz
I Swear by Amazon's Best-Selling $10 Bonnet to Prevent Bedhead and Frizz
Amazonâs Secret Spring Beauty Sale
Amazon’s Secret Spring Beauty Sale Is Overflowing With Viral Deals, Starting at Just $5
Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Said She Quit Acting Because She "Felt Like a Piece of Meat"
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Springâs Daintiest Trend in a New Way
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring’s Daintiest Trend in a New Way
Emily Ratajkowski Has Finally Addressed the Harry Styles Kiss
Emily Ratajkowski Has Seemingly Addressed the Harry Styles Kiss
LOTD 4/6
Reese Witherspoon Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Closet Staple
Emily Ratajkowski vanity fair oscars after party
Emily Ratajkowski Left Her Silky Gold, Side Boob-Baring Top Completely Unbuttoned
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Errand-Running Look Included a Bra Top and Sneakers
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Blingiest Corset With the Perfect Pair of Pants
Hailey Bieber
Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected ‘It’ Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Proved This Polarizing Coat Trend Is Still in for Spring 2023
EMily ratajkowski cannes film festival
Emily Ratajkowski May Have Just Revealed That She’s Been Secretly Dating Harry Styles for Two Months
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s Low-Key Outfit Includes the Ridiculous Bag Trend Katie Holmes Carries All the Time
Is Wearing a Vest With Nothing Underneath One of the Hottest Trends This Spring? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink Made a Case for Spring Basics With a No-Brainer Tee and the Jeans Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle