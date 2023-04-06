Fashion Look of the Day Reese Witherspoon Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Closet Staple She paired it with a big spring bag trend. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 6, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Backgrid I shamelessly want to dress like Reese Witherspoon 99 percent of the time. Not only does she know how to make a little black dress her own and stun in sequins and classy silhouettes alike, but she's the queen of comfy attire. Case in point? Yesterday’s effortless look. On April 5, Witherspoon tied a pink jacket around her waist and wore a classic white tee that you probably already own. It came as no surprise that she reached for this wardrobe staple, as Hollywood is obsessed with the easy basic — especially the Leset Margo Tee. Kendall Jenner wore the coveted shirt last month, Jennifer Lawrence sported the same white top throughout her pregnancy, and Taylor Swift is just as big of a fan. I can’t guarantee Witherspoon is wearing this exact style, but it definitely looks similar. Nonetheless, the actress proved that this closet must-have is here to stay. Not only is Witherspoon’s white tee a necessity, but it’s flattering on just about everyone. This is because of how easy it is to style; pair it with blue jeans like the Legally Blonde star, opt for cozy sweats, or dress it up with a jean jacket. Another option is to keep it simple by slipping on a pair of slides like Witherspoon, which could very well be these shearling Birkenstocks. No matter how you style your foolproof white shirt, you’re bound to wear it on repeat. Witherspoon’s crossbody bag deserves some recognition, too, as she’s been wearing it left and right. Not only that, but the style is sure to be major for spring, as the intricate texture is reminiscent of a seasonal picnic basket in the best way possible. With lookalike styles from Madewell and Claire V., you’ll start reaching for this spring-approved bag nonstop. Make like Witherspoon and shop closet basics and spring must-haves below. Get the Look: Madewell Whisper Cotton Crew-Neck TeeShop now: $20; madewell.com, amazon.com, and nordstrom.com Everlane Organic Cotton Box-Cut TeeShop now: $30; everlane.com Alo Yoga Alosoft Finesse TeeShop now: $64; aloyoga.com Leset Margo Cropped TeeShop now: $68; saksfifthavenue.com Madewell Transport Crossbody BagShop now: $108–$148; madewell.com, amazon.com, and nordstrom.com Clare V. Marisol Woven Leather Crossbody BagShop now: $425; nordstron.com Cole Haan Mini Shoulder BagShop now: $298; nordstrom.com, colehaan.com, and zappos.com Anthropologie Woven Faux-Leather ToteShop now: $128; anthropologie.com The Drop Ealga Straw ToteShop now: $40; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon’s Secret Spring Beauty Sale Is Overflowing With Viral Deals, Starting at Just $5 One Detail on This Popular New Spring T-Shirt Makes It “Casual, Yet Dressy” — and It’s $24 at Amazon Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected ‘It’ Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years