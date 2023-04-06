Reese Witherspoon Wore Hollywood’s Favorite Closet Staple

She paired it with a big spring bag trend.

Published on April 6, 2023 @ 03:00PM

LOTD 4/6
I shamelessly want to dress like Reese Witherspoon 99 percent of the time. Not only does she know how to make a little black dress her own and stun in sequins and classy silhouettes alike, but she's the queen of comfy attire. Case in point? Yesterday’s effortless look.

On April 5, Witherspoon tied a pink jacket around her waist and wore a classic white tee that you probably already own. It came as no surprise that she reached for this wardrobe staple, as Hollywood is obsessed with the easy basic — especially the Leset Margo Tee. Kendall Jenner wore the coveted shirt last month, Jennifer Lawrence sported the same white top throughout her pregnancy, and Taylor Swift is just as big of a fan. I can’t guarantee Witherspoon is wearing this exact style, but it definitely looks similar. Nonetheless, the actress proved that this closet must-have is here to stay. 

Not only is Witherspoon’s white tee a necessity, but it’s flattering on just about everyone. This is because of how easy it is to style; pair it with blue jeans like the Legally Blonde star, opt for cozy sweats, or dress it up with a jean jacket. Another option is to keep it simple by slipping on a pair of slides like Witherspoon, which could very well be these shearling Birkenstocks. No matter how you style your foolproof white shirt, you’re bound to wear it on repeat.

Witherspoon’s crossbody bag deserves some recognition, too, as she’s been wearing it left and right. Not only that, but the style is sure to be major for spring, as the intricate texture is reminiscent of a seasonal picnic basket in the best way possible. With lookalike styles from Madewell and Claire V., you’ll start reaching for this spring-approved bag nonstop.

Make like Witherspoon and shop closet basics and spring must-haves below.

Get the Look: 

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crew-Neck Tee
Shop now: $20; madewell.com, amazon.com, and nordstrom.com

Everlane Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Shop now: $30; everlane.com

Alo Yoga Alosoft Finesse Tee
Shop now: $64; aloyoga.com

Leset Margo Cropped Tee
Shop now: $68; saksfifthavenue.com

Madewell Transport Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $108–$148; madewell.com, amazon.com, and nordstrom.com

Clare V. Marisol Woven Leather Crossbody Bag
Shop now: $425; nordstron.com

Cole Haan Mini Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com, colehaan.com, and zappos.com

Anthropologie Woven Faux-Leather Tote
Shop now: $128; anthropologie.com

The Drop Ealga Straw Tote
Shop now: $40; amazon.com

