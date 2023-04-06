I shamelessly want to dress like Reese Witherspoon 99 percent of the time. Not only does she know how to make a little black dress her own and stun in sequins and classy silhouettes alike, but she's the queen of comfy attire. Case in point? Yesterday’s effortless look.

On April 5, Witherspoon tied a pink jacket around her waist and wore a classic white tee that you probably already own. It came as no surprise that she reached for this wardrobe staple, as Hollywood is obsessed with the easy basic — especially the Leset Margo Tee. Kendall Jenner wore the coveted shirt last month, Jennifer Lawrence sported the same white top throughout her pregnancy, and Taylor Swift is just as big of a fan. I can’t guarantee Witherspoon is wearing this exact style, but it definitely looks similar. Nonetheless, the actress proved that this closet must-have is here to stay.

Not only is Witherspoon’s white tee a necessity, but it’s flattering on just about everyone. This is because of how easy it is to style; pair it with blue jeans like the Legally Blonde star, opt for cozy sweats, or dress it up with a jean jacket. Another option is to keep it simple by slipping on a pair of slides like Witherspoon, which could very well be these shearling Birkenstocks. No matter how you style your foolproof white shirt, you’re bound to wear it on repeat.

Witherspoon’s crossbody bag deserves some recognition, too, as she’s been wearing it left and right. Not only that, but the style is sure to be major for spring, as the intricate texture is reminiscent of a seasonal picnic basket in the best way possible. With lookalike styles from Madewell and Claire V., you’ll start reaching for this spring-approved bag nonstop.

Make like Witherspoon and shop closet basics and spring must-haves below.

