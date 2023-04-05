Heidi Klum’s Ultra-Flattering Dress Is the Ultimate Fashion Hack

It’s one of my best-kept fashion secrets.

Published on April 5, 2023

Heidi Klum
Fashion is a lot of things. It’s fun! It’s expressive! It’s bold! It’s unique! It’s cool! And it can also be an optical illusion, making it truly eye-catching. These so-called fashion hacks are nothing new — take, for example, the naked shoe trend Jennifer Aniston and Amal Clooney love that creates the illusion of longer legs or the polarizing peplum trend Kate Middleton recently wore that gives your waist a nice snatch. Fashion can do some pretty incredible things — and thanks to Heidi Klum, there's one more sartorial trick to add to your playbook now.

Klum just resurfaced a fashion hack I hadn’t thought about in a hot minute — but one I'll absolutely be using as the weather gets warmer. The German supermodel was photographed in  sunny Los Angeles in an equally-mood boosting outfit that ushered in a major color trend (tangerine!) as well as the dress version of a style trick Jennifer Lopez also wears: ruched midis that’ll snatch you in all the right places. 

Klum’s bright-orange midi dress, which features artfully-placed ruching from top to bottom, plus matching glove sleeves, is from Alex Perry and will cost you $1,800. It’s still in stock if you’re totally in love with it (like I am!), but if you’re not quite ready to dish out that much on a designer dress, rest assured there are plenty of similar ruched dresses that will have the same flattering effect. The great thing about ruching — also referred to as shirring — is that the detail acts like a sort of camouflage, concealing any areas of concern thanks to the bunched texture. It’s basically like stylish shapewear, and I can’t get enough.  

Klum rounded out her look with strappy orange heels and a chunky necklace that popped against the strapless neckline. Well done, Klum!

Shop some similar ruched dresses that are a total wardrobe game-changer for spring below. Trust me: Once you try them, you’ll wonder why you haven’t slipped into them sooner.

