Katie Holmes Just Proved This Polarizing Coat Trend Is Still in for Spring 2023

Spring weather can be tricky. I know, I don’t really need to say that because we’re all aware of its temperamental nature, but alas, this season’s complexity is something I’m grappling with at the moment, so I thought I’d just vent to you, dear readers. Getting dressed isn’t easy, especially when you know the temperature in the morning will not be the same as mid-afternoon, and it’s not always the most practical to carry around a bulky coat you needed in the morning but no longer require past 12 p.m. Ugh.

That’s where Katie Holmes’ recent outfit comes into the picture. Holmes was photographed in New York City, as per usual, looking casual and cool, as per usual. She opted for orange-and-white striped wide-leg pants, oversized tan tote bag (no surprise there, seeing she’s a big fan of the massive purse trend), and a polarizing coat trend that might conjure thoughts of your grandma: the lightweight, quilted topper that’s a major spring 2023 outerwear trend certain to spark plenty of opinions. Its practical nature, however, is undeniable.

These quilted coats, which are sometimes also referred to as “grandma coats,” because they look like something you’d find tucked away in your oma’s closet, are a game changer for spring. It’s no wonder Holmes has been spotted in the style time and again. These coats are obviously comfy; you can’t have “quilt” in your name and not have the coziness of, well, a quilt. They’re also ultra lightweight, which makes them ideal for carrying mid-day. Plus, most styles also pack up very compactly, so if your purse is big enough, you can stuff it in there for easy carrying.

As a final cherry on top, these quilted coats are also ideal for rainy days, considering their water-resistant design. So basically, these are stylish raincoats, and I’m wholeheartedly on board with the trend. Shop similar options below.

Get the Look:

