Gigi Hadid’s Low-Key Outfit Includes the Ridiculous Bag Trend Katie Holmes Carries All the Time

Sometimes, all I want is a simple, easygoing, cool outfit. But TBH, that’s not always the easiest to put together. If a look is too simple, it can come off as boring, and I always like my ‘fits to have a little something-something to them. If it’s too bold and out-there, it quickly leaves the “simple” territory. So finding the right balance of pieces is key, and Gigi Hadid just served simple, cool-girl attire on a gold-plated platter.

The supermodel was photographed in New York City over the weekend in a relatively low-key outfit that looked equal parts comfortable and cool. And that’s all thanks to the mix of pieces she reached for prior to a day out in the Big Apple. Hadid opted for baggy, distressed jeans (the pinnacle of cool!), which she styled with a super-simple, buttery-soft crewneck sweatshirt from her brand, Guest in Residence. The juxtaposition of the rigid denim with the simplicity of the sweatshirt was a win-win.

Hadid rounded out the look with essential accessories that took the jeans-and-a-crewneck outfit to another level of “I want to copy that, now.” A baseball cap and Tory Burch ballet loafers offered some more contrasting (and eye-catching) additions, but the real standout was that big, black tote bag that looks just like the one Katie Holmes keeps carrying around New York City.

Hadid’s exact black carryall is Givenchy, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get your hands on spring 2023’s biggest accessory trend — and I say it’s the biggest because it literally is huge. So many celebs and fashion editors are hopping aboard the XXL purse train, and it’s no surprise, really; it’s practical because, duh, you can carry everything you want and more, making it ideal for schlepping things around the city. Plus, it looks incredibly eye-catching. Big things grab people’s attention, and when you see a massive, XXL bag slung across someone’s shoulders, you probably can’t help but stop and stare.

The big bag trend isn’t going anywhere, so if you can’t beat 'em, join 'em. Shop the best black tote bags below that are ideal for carrying everything.

