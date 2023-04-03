Gigi Hadid’s Low-Key Outfit Includes the Ridiculous Bag Trend Katie Holmes Carries All the Time

I can’t live without it, either.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 @ 03:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid. Photo:

The Image Direct

Sometimes, all I want is a simple, easygoing, cool outfit. But TBH, that’s not always the easiest to put together. If a look is too simple, it can come off as boring, and I always like my ‘fits to have a little something-something to them. If it’s too bold and out-there, it quickly leaves the “simple” territory. So finding the right balance of pieces is key, and Gigi Hadid just served simple, cool-girl attire on a gold-plated platter. 

The supermodel was photographed in New York City over the weekend in a relatively low-key outfit that looked equal parts comfortable and cool. And that’s all thanks to the mix of pieces she reached for prior to a day out in the Big Apple. Hadid opted for baggy, distressed jeans (the pinnacle of cool!), which she styled with a super-simple, buttery-soft crewneck sweatshirt from her brand, Guest in Residence. The juxtaposition of the rigid denim with the simplicity of the sweatshirt was a win-win.

Hadid rounded out the look with essential accessories that took the jeans-and-a-crewneck outfit to another level of “I want to copy that, now.” A baseball cap and Tory Burch ballet loafers offered some more contrasting (and eye-catching) additions, but the real standout was that big, black tote bag that looks just like the one Katie Holmes keeps carrying around New York City. 

Hadid’s exact black carryall is Givenchy, but you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get your hands on spring 2023’s biggest accessory trend — and I say it’s the biggest because it literally is huge. So many celebs and fashion editors are hopping aboard the XXL purse train, and it’s no surprise, really; it’s practical because, duh, you can carry everything you want and more, making it ideal for schlepping things around the city. Plus, it looks incredibly eye-catching. Big things grab people’s attention, and when you see a massive, XXL bag slung across someone’s shoulders, you probably can’t help but stop and stare.

The big bag trend isn’t going anywhere, so if you can’t beat 'em, join 'em. Shop the best black tote bags below that are ideal for carrying everything. 

Get the Look:

Madewell the Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote
Shop now: $188; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Perry Triple-Compartment Leather Tote
Shop now: $398; nordstrom.com

Hobo Tripp Tote
Shop now: $328; nordstrom.com

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Tote
Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote and Wristlet
Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

Madewell the Piazza Oversize Tote
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

Aimee Kestenberg Rocker Leather Tote
Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com

Vince Camuto Kisho Quilted Tote
Shop now: $228; nordstrom.com

AllSaints Hannah Python Embossed Leather Tote
Shop now: $299; nordstrom.com

MZ Wallace Deluxe Large Metro Tote
Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$21 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Sexy Shoe Trend That’s Backed by Amal Clooney, Too
Demi Moore Just Shared the Go-To âLazy Manâ Products Sheâs Been âLovingâ â and They Start at $11
Demi Moore Owns "Stacks" of This Comfy Cotton T-Shirt That's Great for Everyday Wear
Related Articles
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$21 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink Made a Case for Spring Basics With a No-Brainer Tee and the Jeans Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
LOTD 3/30: Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Wore the Ultra-Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public
Take It from a Fashion Editor: This Is the Only 2-Piece Outfit Formula You Need for Spring
I'm a Fashion Editor, and This Is the Bright and Simple 2-Piece Outfit Formula I'm Wearing All Spring
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore My Favorite Denim Brand With the Spring Staple Everyone Should Own
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
Amazon's Best-Selling, Under-$50, Spring Dress Is On Sale Just In Time for Wedding Season
Amazon's Best-Selling Spring Dress Is "Perfect" for Wedding Guests, and It's on Sale for $42 Right Now
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Made a Case for the Retro, ‘70s-Inspired Pants Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing
Amazon Spring Dresses New Arrivals Under $50 Lead
Out of Thousands of New Spring Dresses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Under-$50 Styles Worth Shopping
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans