Sadie Sink Made a Case for Spring Basics With a No-Brainer Tee and the Jeans Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore

Sadie Sink is that girl; she’s a Stranger Things star, BFFs with Taylor Swift, and — my personal favorite — a fashion icon. Whether she’s bringing back Y2K trends or opting for bright, floral hues, she makes each look her own. And most recently, Sink shut down New York City in one of her most practical outfits yet.

On March 30, the All Too Well: The Short Film actress wore an oversized leather trench coat with a plain black tee and classic blue jeans. This may not seem all that notable, but it’s a foolproof ensemble that takes little to no effort to put together. Not to mention, anyone can pull off this look, and best of all, the staple pieces can be worn again and again. But the secret to Sink’s well-structured outfit is in the quality of the brands selected, as well-made pieces won’t lose their shape or color after a few wears.

Sink’s jeans are from the editor-approved brand Ética, and countless other celebrities are fans of the label, too. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence just wore Ética pants, while Gigi Hadid and Zoe Saldaña have been seen in them in recent months. I have a feeling this is thanks to the sustainable brand’s flattering and comfy approach, because who doesn’t want to look good while also feeling good? And guess what: I found Sink’s exact pair at Nordstrom.

I can’t officially say which top the actress is wearing, but if you want a quality black shirt that will stand the test of time, I recommend Leset’s Margo Tee, which Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, and Gigi Hadid wear on repeat.

Sink’s black Chelsea boots also pair perfectly with her functional getup. They’re a great transitional piece for spring, as you never know when the weather will turn from sunny to rainy. Better yet, I found a similar style on Amazon for up to 70 percent off right now.

To round out her look, the actress reached for some black sunglasses, a casual tote bag, and a peach-colored hat. So if you’re as inspired as I am by Sink’s effortless uniform, shop similar pieces below.

