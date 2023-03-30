Fashion Look of the Day Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps Jennifer Lawrence owns a similar topper, too. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Spring weather is peculiar; one day it’s 70 degrees and sunny, while the next, it’s 40 degrees and rainy. Even stranger, the weather can change by the minute, making styling decisions difficult and confusing. But yesterday, Sofia Vergara stepped out in an editor-approved spring outfit that I’ll be wearing on repeat. Vergara was spotted alongside America’s Got Talent host and friend, Heidi Klum on March 29. For the outing, Vergara wore black, wide-leg pants, but what really caught my attention was her trench coat, which is similar to this long-line option. Complete with lapels, a button closure, and tie-front belt, it was equal parts chic and casual. Better yet, the lightweight material made it a great addition to her spring-ready ‘fit, as it wasn’t too bulky for the sunshine-filled weather while still providing a layer of warmth. After seeing Vergara rock her chocolate-colored jacket, I knew I needed one, too, as it not only offers ideal transitional capabilities and multi-seasonal wear, but it also elevates almost every ensemble. Simply throw it on over jeans like Jennifer Lawrence recently did, and watch your outfit level up. You’ll look great and remain protected from the April showers (that bring May flowers), as many trench coat designs are water-resistant. So I’m calling it — trench coats will be everywhere this spring. Vergara finished off her outfit with a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses and an iconic Christian Dior tote, which is similar to a bag Alexandra Daddario’s carried back in February. And, of course, she reached for a pair of peep-toe, ankle-breaking pumps to round out the look Make like Vergara and jump on board the spring trench coat trend by shopping similar pieces below. You won’t ever look back — trust me. Get the Look: Kate Spade Flared Trench CoatShop now: $258; nordstrom.com Wantdo Waterproof Trench CoatShop now: $48 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com London Fog 3/4-Length Trench CoatShop now: $82 (Originally $130); amazon.com Lauren Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Trench CoatShop now: $240; nordstrom.com Cole Haan Signature Hooded Trench CoatShop now: $150–$375; nordstrom.com Michael Michael Kors Cotton Trench CoatShop now: $495; saksfifthavenue.com J.Crew New Icon Trench CoatShop now: $348; jcrew.com Everlane Drape Trench CoatShop now: $198; everlane.com Weekend Max Mara Canasta Belted Trench CoatShop now: $875; saksfifthavenue.com Theory Double-Breasted Trench CoatShop now: $795; saksfifthavenue.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Demi Moore Wore the Tiniest Hot Pink Bikini On a Boat Kate Middleton Wore a Low-Key Version of This '90s Pants Trend With Her Go-To White Sneakers Skin-Barrier Repair Creams Are Everywhere, but Shoppers Call This Top- Rated One the "Holy Grail"