Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps

Spring weather is peculiar; one day it’s 70 degrees and sunny, while the next, it’s 40 degrees and rainy. Even stranger, the weather can change by the minute, making styling decisions difficult and confusing. But yesterday, Sofia Vergara stepped out in an editor-approved spring outfit that I’ll be wearing on repeat.

Vergara was spotted alongside America’s Got Talent host and friend, Heidi Klum on March 29. For the outing, Vergara wore black, wide-leg pants, but what really caught my attention was her trench coat, which is similar to this long-line option. Complete with lapels, a button closure, and tie-front belt, it was equal parts chic and casual. Better yet, the lightweight material made it a great addition to her spring-ready ‘fit, as it wasn’t too bulky for the sunshine-filled weather while still providing a layer of warmth.

After seeing Vergara rock her chocolate-colored jacket, I knew I needed one, too, as it not only offers ideal transitional capabilities and multi-seasonal wear, but it also elevates almost every ensemble. Simply throw it on over jeans like Jennifer Lawrence recently did, and watch your outfit level up. You’ll look great and remain protected from the April showers (that bring May flowers), as many trench coat designs are water-resistant. So I’m calling it — trench coats will be everywhere this spring.

Vergara finished off her outfit with a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses and an iconic Christian Dior tote, which is similar to a bag Alexandra Daddario’s carried back in February. And, of course, she reached for a pair of peep-toe, ankle-breaking pumps to round out the look

Make like Vergara and jump on board the spring trench coat trend by shopping similar pieces below. You won’t ever look back — trust me.

Get the Look:

Kate Spade Flared Trench Coat

Shop now: $258; nordstrom.com

Wantdo Waterproof Trench Coat

Shop now: $48 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

London Fog 3/4-Length Trench Coat

Shop now: $82 (Originally $130); amazon.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Trench Coat

Shop now: $240; nordstrom.com

Cole Haan Signature Hooded Trench Coat

Shop now: $150–$375; nordstrom.com

Michael Michael Kors Cotton Trench Coat

Shop now: $495; saksfifthavenue.com

J.Crew New Icon Trench Coat

Shop now: $348; jcrew.com

Everlane Drape Trench Coat

Shop now: $198; everlane.com

Weekend Max Mara Canasta Belted Trench Coat

Shop now: $875; saksfifthavenue.com

Theory Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Shop now: $795; saksfifthavenue.com

