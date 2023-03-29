Kate Hudson Wore the Ultra-Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public

I know I’m not alone when I say I have multiple pairs of “inside pants” — aka, pants that I solely wear indoors and probably wouldn't be caught dead in outside. These aren’t necessarily “ugly” pants; they’re just ultra-comfy and tend to have more of a lounge-y vibe to them than, say, refined trousers. That said, they’re not quite as casual as sweats, but for some reason, I’m still afraid to wear them in public — that is, until I saw Kate Hudson in an eerily similar pair of my “house pants” while walking around Los Angeles.

Hudson is the queen of comfy, cool, and out-there fashion, so honestly, seeing her in a low-key but bold getup was really no surprise. The actress was just spotted out in sunny LA wearing a simple black tee, easy jean jacket (a must for spring!), brown suede boots, and those big, bold, colorful pants that are a must to add to your lineup. I mean, if Hudson wears them outside, so can I — and you!

Her exact pair appeared to be made from a lightweight linen blend that makes them ideal for the impending warmer weather; They’re easy, breezy, and obviously so comfortable. Hudson’s palazzo style bottoms also had a billowy silhouette, which makes them even more suitable for hot, humid weather, as the roomy cut is basically like a built-in AC (one reason I live in them come June and July).

In addition to all the practical, comfy features, like the wide-leg cut and the elastic waistband that further adds an element of comfort, Hudson’s pants are also actually very stylish. The black and orange pattern is certainly in-your-face, but that’s what makes them all the more intriguing, too. Worth mentioning: Because her bottoms were so bold, she kept the rest of the pieces simple, like the classic tee and easygoing denim topper. Smart moves all around, Hudson.

I’m now inspired to wear my wide-leg palazzo pants that I only wear at home outside, too. And I’ll definitely be taking note of Hudson’s styling choices because TBH, these bottoms can actually easily be dressed up. Shop bold-printed, breezy pants inspired by the actress’s pair, below.

