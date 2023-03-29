Kate Hudson Wore the Ultra-Comfy House Pants We’re Afraid to Wear in Public

These breezy bottoms are perfect for spring.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 @ 03:01PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson. Photo:

Backgrid

I know I’m not alone when I say I have multiple pairs of “inside pants” — aka, pants that I solely wear indoors and probably wouldn't be caught dead in outside. These aren’t necessarily “ugly” pants; they’re just ultra-comfy and tend to have more of a lounge-y vibe to them than, say, refined trousers. That said, they’re not quite as casual as sweats, but for some reason, I’m still afraid to wear them in public — that is, until I saw Kate Hudson in an eerily similar pair of my “house pants” while walking around Los Angeles. 

Hudson is the queen of comfy, cool, and out-there fashion, so honestly, seeing her in a low-key but bold getup was really no surprise. The actress was just spotted out in sunny LA wearing a simple black tee, easy jean jacket (a must for spring!), brown suede boots, and those big, bold, colorful pants that are a must to add to your lineup. I mean, if Hudson wears them outside, so can I — and you!

Her exact pair appeared to be made from a lightweight linen blend that makes them ideal for the impending warmer weather; They’re easy, breezy, and obviously so comfortable. Hudson’s palazzo style bottoms also had a billowy silhouette, which makes them even more suitable for hot, humid weather, as the roomy cut is basically like a built-in AC (one reason I live in them come June and July).

In addition to all the practical, comfy features, like the wide-leg cut and the elastic waistband that further adds an element of comfort, Hudson’s pants are also actually very stylish. The black and orange pattern is certainly in-your-face, but that’s what makes them all the more intriguing, too. Worth mentioning: Because her bottoms were so bold, she kept the rest of the pieces simple, like the classic tee and easygoing denim topper. Smart moves all around, Hudson. 

I’m now inspired to wear my wide-leg palazzo pants that I only wear at home outside, too. And I’ll definitely be taking note of Hudson’s styling choices because TBH, these bottoms can actually easily be dressed up. Shop bold-printed, breezy pants inspired by the actress’s pair, below.

Get the Look: 

Diarrablu Leer-Print Palazzo Pants
Shop now: $125; nordstrom.com

Splendid Jade Stripe Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

Farm Rio Forest Mixed Scarf Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $185; saksfifthavenue.com

River Island Floral Metallic-Thread Tie-Front Palazzo Trousers
Shop now: $65; nordstrom.com

Diarrablu Costa Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $145; nordstrom.com

Rip Curl Montego Palm Wide Leg Pants
Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com

Farm Rio Heliconia Floral-Print Wide-Leg Linen Pants
Shop now: $200; nordstrom.com

Madewell Double-Gauze Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $55 (Originally $80); madewell.com

Fifteen Twenty Paisley-Print Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com

Andrea Iyamah Ara Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $270; saksfifthavenue.com

Karen Kane Floral Bandana-Print Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $179; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Chrissy Teigen iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance+ Serum
Chrissy Teigen’s “Easy Peasy” 6-Step Skincare Routine Includes a Firming Serum Julianne Moore Also Uses
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream
Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore My Favorite Denim Brand With the Spring Staple Everyone Should Own
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
Amazon's Best-Selling, Under-$50, Spring Dress Is On Sale Just In Time for Wedding Season
Amazon's Best-Selling Spring Dress Is "Perfect" for Wedding Guests, and It's on Sale for $42 Right Now
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Made a Case for the Retro, ‘70s-Inspired Pants Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing
Amazon Spring Dresses New Arrivals Under $50 Lead
Out of Thousands of New Spring Dresses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Under-$50 Styles Worth Shopping
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans
JCrew Editor Spring Picks
I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now
Jenni Kayne Fashion (Bonus Incentive) - Comfy, Spring Styles From This Luxe, Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Are All on Sale â for Just Two More Days
This Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Has Dozens of Comfy Spring Styles on Sale — but Only for 2 More Days
The 100 Best Under-$100 Spring Fashion Finds at Amazon, According to 2 Shopping Editors
The 100 Best Amazon Spring Fashion Finds for Under $100, According to 2 Shopping Editors
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection Lead
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection by Up to 50%
One Piece swimsuit
We Named This $30 Swimsuit the "Most-Flattering One-Piece" of 2023 — and 3,700 Amazon Shoppers Love It, Too
Droplette
Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Sexy Shoe Trend That’s Backed by Amal Clooney, Too
Spanx Wide Leg Jeans Launch/Review
Spanx's New Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Comfy and Flattering, I'll Be Wearing Them All Spring
Oprah Cargo Pants
Oprah Wore the Comfy, Ultra-Practical Pant Trend That’s Going to Be Huge for Spring 2023
Best Cargo Pants
The 12 Best Cargo Pants for a Cool and Casual 2023