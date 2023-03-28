Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore My Favorite Denim Brand With the Spring Staple Everyone Should Own It's an open secret in Hollywood. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 @ 03:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Backgrid If you’re in any sort of spring outfit rut, you can thank Jennifer Lawrence for getting you out of it — at least, that’s what she did for me. If I’m being honest, the transition from winter to spring is never easy (even though it should be because, well, sunny, warm weather makes me happy!), but dressing for the in-between always proves to be a challenge. Lawrence is clearly the spring outfit formula master, though. The actress has been spotted walking around New York City (the prime place for temperamental weather, if you ask me), and every time, she’s looked as comfy and cool as she appears prepped for whatever the day’s weather throws her way. But her latest ensemble is the one that’s been living rent-free in my head since seeing it yesterday. It’s stylish! It’s spring-perfect! And most importantly, it’s so easy to throw together! The actress slipped into jeans from my all-time favorite denim brand, Ética. The sustainable label, which has quickly become an open secret in Hollywood by amassing a fan list that includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Wilde, and top models like Gigi Hadid, has some of the most flattering comfortable pants I’ve ever worn, so I’m no surprised they landed on J.Law’s radar (she is the queen of comfy, after all). Though I can’t see much of her jeans, it’s clear they have a dark-wash (fresh!) and a straight-leg, slightly cropped Tyler silhouette that pairs perfectly with her famous Adidas Sambas, the soccer sneakers that everyone has been wearing nonstop. Lawrence rounded out her casual look with an essential spring staple that has the power to take even the most simple of base pieces from zero to 100, real quick: a beige, longline trench coat that I firmly believe everyone should have on hand for the season. I own a few, like this one from Amazon, and to say I can’t imagine my life without it is really no exaggeration. In addition to looking ultra stylish and adding a lightweight layer of warmth, most also protect against the rain thanks to water-resistant designs. Ready to make like Lawrence and look cool, calm, and collected? Shop similar jeans from Ética as well as trench coats that will get you through spring with ease. Get the Look: Ética Tyler High-Waist Straight-Leg Ankle JeansShop now: $198; nordstrom.com Ética Bryce Pinch-Waist Organic Cotton Boyfriend JeansShop now: $192–$218; nordstrom.com Ética Finn High-Waist Ripped JeansShop now: $182; nordstrom.com Ética Tyler Ripped Straight-Leg JeansShop now: $109 (Originally $182); nordstrom.com The Drop Noa Trench CoatShop now: $100; amazon.com Steve Madden Twill Trench CoatShop now: $139; nordstrom.com London Fog Double-Breasted Trench CoatShop now: $172; amazon.com Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench CoatShop now: $300; bananarepublic.gap.com Avec Les Filles Stretch-Cotton Trench CoatShop now: $199; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Cotton Twill Trench CoatShop now: $139; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28 Demi Moore Just Shared Her 11 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle