Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore My Favorite Denim Brand With the Spring Staple Everyone Should Own

It's an open secret in Hollywood.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence. Photo:

Backgrid

If you’re in any sort of spring outfit rut, you can thank Jennifer Lawrence for getting you out of it — at least, that’s what she did for me. If I’m being honest, the transition from winter to spring is never easy (even though it should be because, well, sunny, warm weather makes me happy!), but dressing for the in-between always proves to be a challenge

Lawrence is clearly the spring outfit formula master, though. The actress has been spotted walking around New York City (the prime place for temperamental weather, if you ask me), and every time, she’s looked as comfy and cool as she appears prepped for whatever the day’s weather throws her way. But her latest ensemble is the one that’s been living rent-free in my head since seeing it yesterday. It’s stylish! It’s spring-perfect! And most importantly, it’s so easy to throw together!

The actress slipped into jeans from my all-time favorite denim brand, Ética. The sustainable label, which has quickly become an open secret in Hollywood by amassing a fan list that includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Wilde, and top models like Gigi Hadid, has some of the most flattering comfortable pants I’ve ever worn, so I’m no surprised they landed on J.Law’s radar (she is the queen of comfy, after all). Though I can’t see much of her jeans, it’s clear they have a dark-wash (fresh!) and a straight-leg, slightly cropped Tyler silhouette that pairs perfectly with her famous Adidas Sambas, the soccer sneakers that everyone has been wearing nonstop. 

Lawrence rounded out her casual look with an essential spring staple that has the power to take even the most simple of base pieces from zero to 100, real quick: a beige, longline trench coat that I firmly believe everyone should have on hand for the season. I own a few, like this one from Amazon, and to say I can’t imagine my life without it is really no exaggeration. In addition to looking ultra stylish and adding a lightweight layer of warmth, most also protect against the rain thanks to water-resistant designs.

Ready to make like Lawrence and look cool, calm, and collected? Shop similar jeans from Ética as well as trench coats that will get you through spring with ease.

Get the Look:

Ética Tyler High-Waist Straight-Leg Ankle Jeans
Ética Bryce Pinch-Waist Organic Cotton Boyfriend Jeans
Ética Finn High-Waist Ripped Jeans
Ética Tyler Ripped Straight-Leg Jeans
The Drop Noa Trench Coat
Steve Madden Twill Trench Coat
London Fog Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat
Avec Les Filles Stretch-Cotton Trench Coat
Steve Madden Cotton Twill Trench Coat
