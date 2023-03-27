Heidi Klum Just Made a Case for the Retro, ‘70s-Inspired Pants Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing

Spring is making an entrance, and I couldn’t be happier. Though the gorgeous, warm days aren’t as consistent as I’d like them to be, people are still making the most of their spring wardrobes during the sweet weather that does appear — including Heidi Klum.



Spotted in Pasadena, California, Klum wore the ideal spring outfit: an oversized top as a base with a pastel coat for dimension. The minty blue jacket not only screamed springtime, but it served as a great way to transition an ensemble on the fly. Just think about it: It’s a piece that can easily be taken on and off according to the weather, occasion, and your needs, without sacrificing style. Not to mention, it can be paired with just about anything, making it a simple addition to anyone’s wardrobe.

Klum added a pair of flared bottoms to her look, and though I’m not surprised to see the wide-leg pant trend show up again (everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Dakota Johnson has been wearing it), what did surprise me was the '70s-inspired print which was giving “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Better yet, versions of the model’s bottoms can be found on Amazon for as low as $20, and I’m absolutely snagging a pair.

Speaking of nostalgia, Klum also sported a pair of pink and silver aviators that were too cool to not call out. Alongside the sunnies, she wore a chunky silver necklace and matching earrings, but the star’s suede blue heels and watermelon-pink handbag stole the show with the colors commanding attention.

Shop transitional coats and retro bottoms below, and put Klum’s spring style choices to the test.

Get the Look:

Avec Les Filles Longline Trench Coat

Shop now: $159; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Shawl-Collar Jacquard Knit Jacket

Shop now: $109; nordstrom.com

Maje Gabriela Wool-Blend Coat

Shop now: $484 (Originally $645); nordstrom.com

Allegra K Single-Breasted Coat

Shop now: $80; amazon.com

Allegra K Double-Breasted Coat

Shop now: $86; amazon.com

Billabong Wide-Leg Pants

Shop now: $45 (Originally $60); nordstrom.com

Noisy May Kacey Flared Knit Pants

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Wsplyspjy Wide-Leg Pants

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Romwe Wide-Leg High-Waisted Pants

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Madewell Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants

Shop now: $55 (Originally $80); madewell.com

Free People Penny Pull-On Jeans

Shop now: $98; freepeople.com