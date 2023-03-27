Fashion Look of the Day Heidi Klum Just Made a Case for the Retro, ‘70s-Inspired Pants Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing She convinced me to buy a similar pair. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 @ 04:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Heidi Klum. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Spring is making an entrance, and I couldn’t be happier. Though the gorgeous, warm days aren’t as consistent as I’d like them to be, people are still making the most of their spring wardrobes during the sweet weather that does appear — including Heidi Klum.Spotted in Pasadena, California, Klum wore the ideal spring outfit: an oversized top as a base with a pastel coat for dimension. The minty blue jacket not only screamed springtime, but it served as a great way to transition an ensemble on the fly. Just think about it: It’s a piece that can easily be taken on and off according to the weather, occasion, and your needs, without sacrificing style. Not to mention, it can be paired with just about anything, making it a simple addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Klum added a pair of flared bottoms to her look, and though I’m not surprised to see the wide-leg pant trend show up again (everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Dakota Johnson has been wearing it), what did surprise me was the '70s-inspired print which was giving “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Better yet, versions of the model’s bottoms can be found on Amazon for as low as $20, and I’m absolutely snagging a pair. Speaking of nostalgia, Klum also sported a pair of pink and silver aviators that were too cool to not call out. Alongside the sunnies, she wore a chunky silver necklace and matching earrings, but the star’s suede blue heels and watermelon-pink handbag stole the show with the colors commanding attention. Shop transitional coats and retro bottoms below, and put Klum’s spring style choices to the test. Get the Look: Avec Les Filles Longline Trench CoatShop now: $159; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Shawl-Collar Jacquard Knit JacketShop now: $109; nordstrom.com Maje Gabriela Wool-Blend CoatShop now: $484 (Originally $645); nordstrom.com Allegra K Single-Breasted CoatShop now: $80; amazon.com Allegra K Double-Breasted CoatShop now: $86; amazon.com Billabong Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $45 (Originally $60); nordstrom.com Noisy May Kacey Flared Knit PantsShop now: $59; nordstrom.com Wsplyspjy Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $20; amazon.com Romwe Wide-Leg High-Waisted PantsShop now: $28; amazon.com Madewell Drawstring Wide-Leg PantsShop now: $55 (Originally $80); madewell.com Free People Penny Pull-On Jeans Shop now: $98; freepeople.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Kate Hudson Uses the Reese Witherspoon-Approved Oil That Shoppers Say Recaptures the "Glow of Youth" Jennifer Aniston and Victoria Beckham Use This Moisturizer — and Supermodels Call It a "Secret Elixir" This Easy-to-Use Amazon Tool Makes Dirty Makeup Brushes Look “Brand New” in Less Than 1 Minute