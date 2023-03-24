Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans

Her multi-seasonal jacket was oversized yet practical.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on March 24, 2023 @ 04:32PM

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

No one does it quite like Katie Holmes, and I’m not just talking about her acting. The Batman Begins star takes the cake when it comes to perfecting laid-back street style, as her looks are effortless and obtainable. Just look at the massive bag Holmes recently sported or her slouchy, comfy jeans. Each piece was made for everyday wear, and that’s why I’m so hooked on her style choices — especially her recent rainy-day ‘fit. 

Yesterday Holmes stepped out in New York City with wet hair and a super-puffy coat that looked beyond cozy. Complete with quilted diamonds and an olive green color, Holmes proved this boxy piece could be thrown over virtually anything. In the actress' case, she opted for a white shirt and knit sweater, but you could wear this jacket on top of an oversized tee and have it still look effortlessly chic. In fact, this is the type of overcoat everyone should own, as it’s great for all seasons and elevates an otherwise basic ensemble. Take it from me — I practically own this same jacket. I’ve paired mine with typical white kicks, and let me just tell you, the compliments wouldn’t stop flowing.  

Best of all, Holmes paired the piece with another practical style choice: black jeans. The acid-wash bottoms featured a flared hem that looked like it was straight out of an '80s punk scene. And tbh, it simultaneously made me want to snag a pair; Luckily, I can score this $37 option from Amazon.

The Ocean’s 8 actress also kept it simple when it came to her accessories, opting for a useful crossbody tote and casual corduroy hat — and let’s be honest, who doesn’t camouflage their wet hair with headwear? It’s just another reason to stan Holmes (AKA the relatable queen). But she is a fashionista afterall, and her Chloé Nama sneakers proved that.

Shop Holmes’ exact shoes along with coats and pants inspired by the actress below. 

Get the Look: 

Chloé Nama Platform Sneaker
Shop now: $795; nordstrom.com, saksfifthavenue.com, and bloomingdales.com

O’Neill Emet Quilted Jacket
Shop now: $70 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

Andy and Natalie Quilted Jacket
Shop now: $45 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Madewell Quilted Collarless Jacket
Shop now: $55 (Originally $118); madewell.com

Everlane Renew Quilted Liner Jacket
Shop now: $84 (Originally $168); everlane.com

Levi’s Quilted Bomber Jacket
Shop now: $59–$70; amazon.com and zappos.com

Barbour Deveron Quilted Jacket 
Shop now: $220; nordstorm.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Quilted Jacket
Shop now: $120 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com

7 for All Mankind High-Waist Straight Jean
Shop now: $81; amazon.com

Sidefeel Boyfriend Jean
Shop now: $37 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Levi’s 501 Skinny Jean
Shop now: $46 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Sidefeel Wide-Leg Jean
Shop now: $41 (Originally $43); amazon.com

Madewell Perfect Vintage Straight Jean
Shop now: $115 (Originally $138); madewell.com

Everlane '90s Cheeky Jean
Shop now: $108; everlane.com

Jenni Kayne Fashion (Bonus Incentive) - Comfy, Spring Styles From This Luxe, Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Are All on Sale â for Just Two More Days
This Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Has Dozens of Comfy Spring Styles on Sale — but Only for 2 More Days
The Cozy $49 Cashmere Top Kendall Jenner Wears Lead
The Cozy $49 Cashmere Top Kendall Jenner Wears Has Sold Out Twice This Week — but It’s Back in Stock Now
Amal Clooney Pillowtalk Lipstick
I Tried the Famous Lipstick Amal Clooney Wears, and It Definitely Makes My Lips Look Fuller
