Fashion Look of the Day Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans Her multi-seasonal jacket was oversized yet practical. By Ruby McAuliffe Published on March 24, 2023 @ 04:32PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Katie Holmes. Photo: Gotham/GC Images No one does it quite like Katie Holmes, and I'm not just talking about her acting. The Batman Begins star takes the cake when it comes to perfecting laid-back street style, as her looks are effortless and obtainable. Just look at the massive bag Holmes recently sported or her slouchy, comfy jeans. Each piece was made for everyday wear, and that's why I'm so hooked on her style choices — especially her recent rainy-day 'fit. Yesterday Holmes stepped out in New York City with wet hair and a super-puffy coat that looked beyond cozy. Complete with quilted diamonds and an olive green color, Holmes proved this boxy piece could be thrown over virtually anything. In the actress' case, she opted for a white shirt and knit sweater, but you could wear this jacket on top of an oversized tee and have it still look effortlessly chic. In fact, this is the type of overcoat everyone should own, as it's great for all seasons and elevates an otherwise basic ensemble. Take it from me — I practically own this same jacket. I've paired mine with typical white kicks, and let me just tell you, the compliments wouldn't stop flowing. Best of all, Holmes paired the piece with another practical style choice: black jeans. The acid-wash bottoms featured a flared hem that looked like it was straight out of an '80s punk scene. And tbh, it simultaneously made me want to snag a pair; Luckily, I can score this $37 option from Amazon. The Ocean's 8 actress also kept it simple when it came to her accessories, opting for a useful crossbody tote and casual corduroy hat — and let's be honest, who doesn't camouflage their wet hair with headwear? It's just another reason to stan Holmes (AKA the relatable queen). But she is a fashionista afterall, and her Chloé Nama sneakers proved that. Shop Holmes' exact shoes along with coats and pants inspired by the actress below. Get the Look: Chloé Nama Platform SneakerShop now: $795; nordstrom.com, saksfifthavenue.com, and bloomingdales.com O'Neill Emet Quilted JacketShop now: $70 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com Andy and Natalie Quilted JacketShop now: $45 (Originally $55); amazon.com Madewell Quilted Collarless JacketShop now: $55 (Originally $118); madewell.com Everlane Renew Quilted Liner JacketShop now: $84 (Originally $168); everlane.com Levi's Quilted Bomber JacketShop now: $59–$70; amazon.com and zappos.com Barbour Deveron Quilted Jacket Shop now: $220; nordstorm.com Lauren Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Quilted JacketShop now: $120 (Originally $170); nordstrom.com 7 for All Mankind High-Waist Straight JeanShop now: $81; amazon.com Sidefeel Boyfriend JeanShop now: $37 (Originally $42); amazon.com Levi's 501 Skinny JeanShop now: $46 (Originally $70); amazon.com Sidefeel Wide-Leg JeanShop now: $41 (Originally $43); amazon.com Madewell Perfect Vintage Straight JeanShop now: $115 (Originally $138); madewell.com Everlane '90s Cheeky JeanShop now: $108; everlane.com