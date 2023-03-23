Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing

The very first time I saw Jameela Jamil in The Good Place, I felt like I could relate to her. We both had fluffy bangs, bold, berry lips, and cocoa-colored skin. I saw a bit of myself on the screen, and it was everything. Since then, I’ve closely followed the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star, and throughout the years, her style choices have never disappointed — especially a recent spring-ready look.

On March 22, Jamil stepped out in New York City, wearing a super fluffy coat with what appeared to be nothing underneath. It featured a tie-front belt and looked beyond cozy — in fact, it actually reminded me of something I’d lounge in while binge-watching my favorite Netflix show. So I’m calling it: Jamil just made a case for wearing snuggly loungewear (err, bathrobes?) outdoors, and I’m very here for it.

Jamil didn’t stop there, as she reached for Amal Clooney’s go-to shoe trend: over-the-knee boots. Clooney has worn the tall shoes more than once, and every time, they look classy and sexy. Now, Jamil is jumping on board with a suede, tan iteration that features a pointed-toe front and gold heel. I’m also a fan of this luxe shoe trend, as you can pair over-the-knee boots with just about anything. A mini dress? Check. Shorts? Love it. Over skinny jeans? Yes — these shoes can even make those jeans feel trendy again.

For accessories, Jamil reached for rose-colored sunglasses that resembled gemstones — and best of all, I found a similar pair on sale for $16. Lastly, she slipped on a wrap-around silver ring that drew all the attention to her red manicure, the perfect pop of color.

Shop Jamil-inspired boots and coats below.

Get the Look:

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Logan Over-the-Knee Boot

Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Over-the-Knee Boot

Shop now: $381–$950; nordstrom.com



Chinese Laundry King Over-the-Knee Boot

Shop now: $40 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Lisa Vicky Above Over-the-Knee Boot

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Stretch Over-the-Knee Boot

Shop now: $510 (Originally $728); nordstrom.com

Thursday Boot Co. Tempest Over-the-Knee Boot

Shop now: $235; thursdayboots.com

Mtzyoa Over-the-Knee Boot

Shop now: $49; amazon.com

The Drop Kirara Coat

Shop now: $130; amazon.com

Orolay Fleece Coat

Shop now: $112 with coupon (Originally $120); amazon.com

Ugg Gertrude Long Coat

Shop now: $248; amazon.com and saksfifthavenue.com

Vero Moda Kyliefilucca Coat

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com