Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can’t Stop Wearing

She paired it with a cozy robe.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 @ 04:17PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil. Photo:

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

The very first time I saw Jameela Jamil in The Good Place, I felt like I could relate to her. We both had fluffy bangs, bold, berry lips, and cocoa-colored skin. I saw a bit of myself on the screen, and it was everything. Since then, I’ve closely followed the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star, and throughout the years, her style choices have never disappointed — especially a recent spring-ready look.

On March 22, Jamil stepped out in New York City, wearing a super fluffy coat with what appeared to be nothing underneath. It featured a tie-front belt and looked beyond cozy — in fact, it actually reminded me of something I’d lounge in while binge-watching my favorite Netflix show. So I’m calling it: Jamil just made a case for wearing snuggly loungewear (err, bathrobes?) outdoors, and I’m very here for it.

Jamil didn’t stop there, as she reached for Amal Clooney’s go-to shoe trend: over-the-knee boots. Clooney has worn the tall shoes more than once, and every time, they look classy and sexy. Now, Jamil is jumping on board with a suede, tan iteration that features a pointed-toe front and gold heel. I’m also a fan of this luxe shoe trend, as you can pair over-the-knee boots with just about anything. A mini dress? Check. Shorts? Love it. Over skinny jeans? Yes — these shoes can even make those jeans feel trendy again. 

For accessories, Jamil reached for rose-colored sunglasses that resembled gemstones — and best of all, I found a similar pair on sale for $16. Lastly, she slipped on a wrap-around silver ring that drew all the attention to her red manicure, the perfect pop of color.

Shop Jamil-inspired boots and coats below. 

Get the Look: 

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Logan Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $381–$950; nordstrom.com


Chinese Laundry King Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $40 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Lisa Vicky Above Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Stretch Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $510 (Originally $728); nordstrom.com

Thursday Boot Co. Tempest Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $235; thursdayboots.com

Mtzyoa Over-the-Knee Boot
Shop now: $49; amazon.com

The Drop Kirara Coat
Shop now: $130; amazon.com

Orolay Fleece Coat
Shop now: $112 with coupon (Originally $120); amazon.com

Ugg Gertrude Long Coat
Shop now: $248; amazon.com and saksfifthavenue.com

Vero Moda Kyliefilucca Coat
Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing or Drying Out
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing
Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Exfoliating Scrub "Cleared up Their Chicken Skin"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin
Helen Mirrenâs Darling Shoes Featured This Small Detail Seen All Over Fashion Week Runways
Helen Mirren’s Shoes Featured the Darling but Divisive Detail That All the Cool Girls Are Wearing
Related Articles
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Hot Pink Three-Piece Set
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Ushered in Spring With Her Valentino Hot Pants
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits â and They're All Under $150
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Sexy Shoe Trend That’s Backed by Amal Clooney, Too
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Made a Case for Sheer Dressing in Everyday Life
Oprah Cargo Pants
Oprah Wore the Comfy, Ultra-Practical Pant Trend That’s Going to Be Huge for Spring 2023
JCrew x Tretorn Sneaker Collab
J.Crew Partnered With the Comfy Shoe Brand Reese Witherspoon Wears to Launch This Perfect-for-Spring Sneaker
Just-launched Amazon blouse
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Just-Launched Blouse the “Cutest Top Ever,” and It’s Just $26
Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner
Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat
This Easy-to-Style Jumpsuit From a Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand Gets Me So Many Compliments Every time I Wear It
I Get So Many Compliments Every Time I Wear This Easy-to-Style Jumpsuit From a Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This $35 Ruched Midi Dress is "Extremely Flattering" and "Comfortable"
This “Easy-to-Wear” Amazon Midi Dress Is "Extremely Flattering and Comfortable," Shoppers Say
Customer-loved Amazon spring fashion arrivals
Out of Thousands of New Spring Styles on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$45 Pieces the Most
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Just Wore the Most Practical Version of This Cool-Girl Spring Trend
This Floral Dress Is a Great Transitional Piece for Springâand It's 51% off on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable"