Celebrity Jameela Jamil Ushered in a Spring Version of the Sexy Boot Trend Amal Clooney Can't Stop Wearing She paired it with a cozy robe. Published on March 23, 2023 @ 04:17PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Jameela Jamil. Photo: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images The very first time I saw Jameela Jamil in The Good Place, I felt like I could relate to her. We both had fluffy bangs, bold, berry lips, and cocoa-colored skin. I saw a bit of myself on the screen, and it was everything. Since then, I've closely followed the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star, and throughout the years, her style choices have never disappointed — especially a recent spring-ready look. On March 22, Jamil stepped out in New York City, wearing a super fluffy coat with what appeared to be nothing underneath. It featured a tie-front belt and looked beyond cozy — in fact, it actually reminded me of something I'd lounge in while binge-watching my favorite Netflix show. So I'm calling it: Jamil just made a case for wearing snuggly loungewear (err, bathrobes?) outdoors, and I'm very here for it. Jamil didn't stop there, as she reached for Amal Clooney's go-to shoe trend: over-the-knee boots. Clooney has worn the tall shoes more than once, and every time, they look classy and sexy. Now, Jamil is jumping on board with a suede, tan iteration that features a pointed-toe front and gold heel. I'm also a fan of this luxe shoe trend, as you can pair over-the-knee boots with just about anything. A mini dress? Check. Shorts? Love it. Over skinny jeans? Yes — these shoes can even make those jeans feel trendy again. For accessories, Jamil reached for rose-colored sunglasses that resembled gemstones — and best of all, I found a similar pair on sale for $16. Lastly, she slipped on a wrap-around silver ring that drew all the attention to her red manicure, the perfect pop of color. Shop Jamil-inspired boots and coats below. Get the Look: Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Logan Over-the-Knee BootShop now: $225; nordstrom.com Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Over-the-Knee BootShop now: $381–$950; nordstrom.com Chinese Laundry King Over-the-Knee BootShop now: $40 (Originally $100); amazon.com Lisa Vicky Above Over-the-Knee BootShop now: $150; nordstrom.com Tory Burch Stretch Over-the-Knee BootShop now: $510 (Originally $728); nordstrom.com Thursday Boot Co. Tempest Over-the-Knee BootShop now: $235; thursdayboots.com Mtzyoa Over-the-Knee BootShop now: $49; amazon.com The Drop Kirara CoatShop now: $130; amazon.com Orolay Fleece CoatShop now: $112 with coupon (Originally $120); amazon.com Ugg Gertrude Long CoatShop now: $248; amazon.com and saksfifthavenue.com Vero Moda Kyliefilucca CoatShop now: $129; nordstrom.com