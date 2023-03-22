Jennifer Aniston Wore the Sexy Shoe Trend That’s Backed by Amal Clooney, Too

Now you see them, now you don’t. Ooh. Ahh.

The “them” I’m referring to are Jennifer Aniston’s sexy heels, and the “now you see them, now you don’t” is referring to the fact that the style is a total optical illusion, as the nearly-naked design makes them appear invisible from certain angles. But they are, in fact, there — and the actress just reminded me about them.

Aniston has been busy doing media rounds in New York City for her upcoming Netflix sequel, Murder Mystery 2, and with more outings come more trendy outfits (yay for us!). The actress has been serving simplicity to a T, opting for sleek dresses and monochromatic ensembles that are true to her personal style. After all, she’s always been the queen of minimalism, and when someone is so good at something, why would they change it?

The actress’s most recent look was simple, sleek, and perfect for spring. She wore a beige, knee-length dress with ultra-flattering ruching on the side that snatched the waist. Said ruching appeared to bunch up into a rosette on one side (a big spring 2023 trend that’s everywhere right now). How pretty! Aniston layered on a coordinating maxi coat, since it’s still a bit chilly, rounding on her look with a pair of naked shoes.

Aniston’s beige high-heels featured a PVC front that made them appear nearly naked. But therein lies the appeal of this shoe trend, which has been worn by Amal Clooney on countless occasions, as well: Its transparent nature, which is ironically eye-catching, creates the illusion of longer-looking legs (if that’s something you’re after), while also offering incredible versatility because of its pairs-well-with-everything design. Aniston wore her heels with a dress, but she could have easily styled the footwear with jeans and a white tee. And if I’ve learned one thing while working in fashion, it’s this: Investing in versatile pieces is key, which is why you should absolutely consider testing out this naked shoe trend, which is the definition of multifaceted. Shop it below.

