Courteney Cox Paired a See-Through Top With My Best-Kept Style Secret

This one’s a game changer.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox. Photo:

MEGA/GC Images

I’m a sucker for a good hack. As in, I’m that person who scrolls through social media, and the second I see any sort of home/beauty/fashion hack, I stop and stare — and stare even longer. I’m mesmerized by the magic (err, illusions) of said tips and tricks, and I’ve built quite the arsenal to pull from — some of which I came across on my own and others I’ve learned about from social media — but to no surprise, my favorite hacks are sartorial ones, and Courteney Cox just wore one of my go-tos

Cox was photographed out and about in Los Angeles late last week, and her all-black look is a case study in how to make a monochrome outfit feel fresh, fun, and classic, without falling flat — which, TBH, can easily happen if you’re wearing just one color from head to toe. The Scream actress went with a sheer black turtleneck with a bandeau bra underneath, offering a more understated way to get in on the latest “naked” trend taking over Hollywood. She donned the see-through top with a fitted leather jacket and stacked gold necklaces, but the real standout element of her look was those pants. 

Cox skipped traditional trousers in favor of a slightly more comfy — but still highly refined — pair that introduced a key styling trick. Her bottoms were made from a shiny, ultra-soft silk fabric, which obviously make them all the more appealing. What’s more, they featured a drawstring waist that upped the comfort of the silhouette three-fold. 

Traditional trousers can easily feel stale and stuffy; Cox’s pair, however, are equally as refined as trousers, but better. The material is softer and breezier, making them more suitable for long-term wear, while the stretchy waistline doesn’t feel overly constricting or tight. Basically, Cox’s wide-leg pants feel like sweats but wear like designer trousers, and that, dear readers, is truly the best of both worlds, as Hannah Montana would say. 

I’ve been living in elastic waist silk pants, and I highly recommend you do the same. They’re chic! They're versatile! They’re comfy! They’re everything you could want and more, so snag your next pair below. You can thank me later.

Get the Look: 

Eileen Fisher Wide-Leg Silk Georgette Crepe Pants
Shop now: $268; nordstrom.com

Cuyana Washable Silk Wide-Leg Cropped Pants
Shop now: $198; cuyana.com

Atm Anthony Thomas Melillo Grosgrain Wide-Leg Silk Pants
Shop now: $296–$395; nordstrom.com

Vince Fluid Satin Pull-On Pants
Shop now: $349 (Originally $465); saksfifthavenue.com

Lilysilk Spring Waltz Bias-Cut Pants
Shop now: $189; lilysilk.com

Lafayette 148 Perry Stretch Silk Crêpe de Chine Pants
Shop now: $998; nordstrom.com

Corey Lynn Calter Wide-Leg Satin Pants
Shop now: $160; anthropologie.com

Norma Kamali Elephant Stretch-Jersey Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $155; net-a-porter.com

Open Edit Drawstring Wide-Leg Pants
Shop now: $29–$49; nordstrom.com

