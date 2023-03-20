Helen Mirren Just Wore the Most Practical Version of This Cool-Girl Spring Trend

Let it rain!.

By
Published on March 20, 2023

Rain can put a damper on our fashion choices this time of year (pun intended), and unfortunately, sprinkles are a regular, shmegular spring occurrence — but hey, April showers bring May flowers, after all, so there is a silver lining. That said, rainy days can still be stylish, especially if you take a page from Dame Helen Mirren’s style book and wear one particular coat trend that’s stylish, edgy, and oh-so practical — a triple threat, if you will!

Mirren was photographed arriving on the set of Good Morning America late last week. The actress has been busy making her media rounds to promote her latest film project Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is good news for all her sartorial fans (me!) because more outings mean more fashion moments — and her latest one takes the cake. She opted for an all-black look that consisted of a tulle skirt, top, and kitten heels with a front-bow detailing. The hero piece, however, was that long, patent-leather trench coat

Leather jackets are a no-brainer springtime pick, but the one downside is that when it rains, you risk staining your suede or leather topper — and that’s just a no-no. Mirren’s pick, however, still offers the cool-girl edge of a classic leather coat, but with a water-resistant touch thanks to the patent (or PVC) material that basically repels water. Think of it like a traditional raincoat’s cool cousin. I’m in!

The shiny PVC material isn’t just practical — it’s eye-catching, too. There’s just something about the glossy faux leather that transforms even the simplest base pieces, like jeans and a tee, into a fashion-forward outfit that’ll get you all the compliments. And TBH, we love statement pieces like this that serve a dual purpose; style plus function is a true fashion win-win, and that’s why you’ll be seeing a lot more of these shiny cover-ups in the upcoming weeks. Mark my words. 

Shop the best patent-leather coats inspired by Mirren’s. It might just be your new favorite leather iteration — sorry not sorry.

Get the Look: 


Ba&sh Cal Faux Leather Trench Coat
Shop now: $695; nordstrom.com

Grey Lab Shiny Faux Leather Crop Jacket
Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Michael Kors Faux Patent-Leather Trench Coat
Shop now: $371–$525; saksfifthavenue.com and net-a-porter.com

Topshop Co-ord Faux Leather Trench Coat
Shop now: $204; nordstrom.com

Stand Studio Mette Faux Patent-Leather Coat
Shop now: $312 (Originally $625); theoutnet.com

The Kooples Glossy Double-Breasted Coat
Shop now: $198 (Originally $395); bloomingdales.com

Good American Faux Leather Trench Coat
Shop now: $270; farfetch.com

Noisy May Kaya Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Shop now: $115; nordstrom.com

