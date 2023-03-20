Fashion Look of the Day Helen Mirren Just Wore the Most Practical Version of This Cool-Girl Spring Trend Let it rain!. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 20, 2023 @ 04:15PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Helen Mirren. Photo: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rain can put a damper on our fashion choices this time of year (pun intended), and unfortunately, sprinkles are a regular, shmegular spring occurrence — but hey, April showers bring May flowers, after all, so there is a silver lining. That said, rainy days can still be stylish, especially if you take a page from Dame Helen Mirren’s style book and wear one particular coat trend that’s stylish, edgy, and oh-so practical — a triple threat, if you will! Mirren was photographed arriving on the set of Good Morning America late last week. The actress has been busy making her media rounds to promote her latest film project Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is good news for all her sartorial fans (me!) because more outings mean more fashion moments — and her latest one takes the cake. She opted for an all-black look that consisted of a tulle skirt, top, and kitten heels with a front-bow detailing. The hero piece, however, was that long, patent-leather trench coat. Leather jackets are a no-brainer springtime pick, but the one downside is that when it rains, you risk staining your suede or leather topper — and that’s just a no-no. Mirren’s pick, however, still offers the cool-girl edge of a classic leather coat, but with a water-resistant touch thanks to the patent (or PVC) material that basically repels water. Think of it like a traditional raincoat’s cool cousin. I’m in! The shiny PVC material isn’t just practical — it’s eye-catching, too. There’s just something about the glossy faux leather that transforms even the simplest base pieces, like jeans and a tee, into a fashion-forward outfit that’ll get you all the compliments. And TBH, we love statement pieces like this that serve a dual purpose; style plus function is a true fashion win-win, and that’s why you’ll be seeing a lot more of these shiny cover-ups in the upcoming weeks. Mark my words. Shop the best patent-leather coats inspired by Mirren’s. It might just be your new favorite leather iteration — sorry not sorry. Get the Look: Ba&sh Cal Faux Leather Trench CoatShop now: $695; nordstrom.com Grey Lab Shiny Faux Leather Crop JacketShop now: $140; nordstrom.com Michael Kors Faux Patent-Leather Trench CoatShop now: $371–$525; saksfifthavenue.com and net-a-porter.com Topshop Co-ord Faux Leather Trench CoatShop now: $204; nordstrom.com Stand Studio Mette Faux Patent-Leather CoatShop now: $312 (Originally $625); theoutnet.com The Kooples Glossy Double-Breasted CoatShop now: $198 (Originally $395); bloomingdales.com Good American Faux Leather Trench CoatShop now: $270; farfetch.com Noisy May Kaya Faux Leather Moto JacketShop now: $115; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable" Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers Kendall Jenner’s Gold-Plated Boobs Almost Distracted Us From Her Lifelike Toe Boots