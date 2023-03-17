Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Spring-Friendly Version of the Fluffy Coat Trend Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing

Even Miley Cyrus is on board with the look.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 04:23PM
Sponsored by

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski. Photo:

The Image Direct

There’s no doubt about it — Emily Ratajkowski is one of the biggest fashion icons of this era. With her unexpected fashion choices and risqué, see-through looks, she’s made her mark on the industry. But as your resident fashion editor, I’m not just interested in her red carpet-worthy moments — I want to see her simple, everyday style staples just as much. And EmRata gave me exactly what I was looking for.

Casually walking around New York City, the model wore a long-line teddy coat complete with a tie-front waist and lapels. The bright-orange coat gave a nod to the spring season, while the fuzzy material surely kept her warm. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen the colorful, fluffy coat trend, either. Miley Cyrus wore a teal version last week, while Katie Holmes opted for a more muted option in January. With three big names wearing a similar style, I’m calling it an upcoming spring trend.

Of course, the model didn’t stop there. She threw on a pair of classic blue jeans and added cowboy boots with white stitching — and ICYMI, Western shoes are totally in right now. Just look at Ratajkowski’s other calf-grazing boots, which she’s previously styled with leather jackets and oversized sweaters. Each adds a twist to an otherwise straight-forward outfit, making them a standout pair in anyone’s shoe collection. Best of all, this footwear trend will cost you as little as $55 on Amazon

Ratajkowski’s accessories definitely tied the outfit together. With the addition of sleek cat-eye sunglasses and chunky gold hoops, she looked ready for whatever the day threw her way.

Shop Ratajkowski-inspired pieces below from Revolve, Amazon, and Nordstrom. 

Get the Look: 

Steve Madden Maxwell Coat

Shop now: $67 (Originally $139); revolve.com


Lovers and Friends Angelina Coat

Shop now: $326 (Originally $378); revolve.com


Angashion Fleece Coat

Shop now: $54; amazon.com


Amazon Essentials Teddy Bear Fleece Lapel Jacket

Shop now: $45 (Originally $60); amazon.com


Coconuts by Matisse Agency Western Pointed-Toe Boot

Shop now: $180; nordstrom.com


Dingo Out West Cowboy Boot

Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com


Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boot

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com


Steve Madden Hayward Western Boot

Shop now: $85 (Originally $160); amazon.com


Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boot

Shop now: $270; revolve.com


Roper Riley Western Boot

Shop now: $61; amazon.com


Hisea Rollda Western Boots 

Shop now: $53–$58; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Shoppers Are Saying These Pocketed-Yoga Pants Are TK TK âand Their 52% Off
Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy $37 Pullover Quarter Zip On Chilly Days
This $37 Pullover Sweatshirt Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say “It's Almost Embarrassing” How Often They Wear It
LOTD 3/16
Keira Knightley Wore a Spring-Perfect Two-Piece Outfit That’s Equal Parts Cozy and Chic
Related Articles
St. Patty's Day Amazon weekend deals
The 50 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend for Up to 85% Off
Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Just Wore a Surprisingly Comfortable Shoe That’s Been a Supermodel Staple for Years
Under Armour Underwear Lead
Shoppers Say These "Super Soft" Best-Selling Underwear Leave “No Panty Lines” — and They’re $7 Apiece
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Wore the Least Risqué Version of the See-Through Dress Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood
One of the Comfiest Runway Trends for Spring Were These Elastic Ballet Flats
Ballet Flats Are Spring’s Biggest Footwear Trend, and This $36 Amazon Pair Is All You Need to Get the Look
Cindy Crawford has been using this on-sale $18 body oil since she was 25
Cindy Crawford Has Used This $18 Body Oil for More Than 20 Years
Amazon Spring Blouses
Spring-Ready Blouses Are in Full Bloom on Amazon — Here Are the 10 Shoppers Love Best, Starting at $8
Amazon Jumpsuit Feels Like Wearing âPajamasâ
Shoppers Say This Spring-Ready Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, It Feels Like Wearing “Pajamas”
Mangopop Versatile Bodysuit
Miranda Kerr's Go-To Turtleneck Is From an Amazon Brand I Love for Its Wardrobe Basics
Going Bra-Less Thanks to This Styling Hack
Amazon Shoppers Are Comfortably Going Braless Thanks to This $11 Styling Hack
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Bringing Back This Polarizing Trend I’m Now Convinced to Try Again
Best-selling Amazon maxi dress sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Dress Is a “Cute and Flattering” Sleeveless Maxi That’s on Sale for $31
Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
Oscars Rosette Trend
This Groundbreaking Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet, and It’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
Eva Longoria L'Oreal Mascara
Eva Longoria’s Oscars Makeup Included a $12 Mascara That Makes Lashes Look “Long and Separated,” Shoppers Say