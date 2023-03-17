Fashion Look of the Day Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Spring-Friendly Version of the Fluffy Coat Trend Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing Even Miley Cyrus is on board with the look. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 17, 2023 @ 04:23PM Pin Share Tweet Email Sponsored by We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: The Image Direct There’s no doubt about it — Emily Ratajkowski is one of the biggest fashion icons of this era. With her unexpected fashion choices and risqué, see-through looks, she’s made her mark on the industry. But as your resident fashion editor, I’m not just interested in her red carpet-worthy moments — I want to see her simple, everyday style staples just as much. And EmRata gave me exactly what I was looking for. Casually walking around New York City, the model wore a long-line teddy coat complete with a tie-front waist and lapels. The bright-orange coat gave a nod to the spring season, while the fuzzy material surely kept her warm. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen the colorful, fluffy coat trend, either. Miley Cyrus wore a teal version last week, while Katie Holmes opted for a more muted option in January. With three big names wearing a similar style, I’m calling it an upcoming spring trend. Of course, the model didn’t stop there. She threw on a pair of classic blue jeans and added cowboy boots with white stitching — and ICYMI, Western shoes are totally in right now. Just look at Ratajkowski’s other calf-grazing boots, which she’s previously styled with leather jackets and oversized sweaters. Each adds a twist to an otherwise straight-forward outfit, making them a standout pair in anyone’s shoe collection. Best of all, this footwear trend will cost you as little as $55 on Amazon. Ratajkowski’s accessories definitely tied the outfit together. With the addition of sleek cat-eye sunglasses and chunky gold hoops, she looked ready for whatever the day threw her way. Shop Ratajkowski-inspired pieces below from Revolve, Amazon, and Nordstrom. Get the Look: Steve Madden Maxwell Coat Shop now: $67 (Originally $139); revolve.com Lovers and Friends Angelina Coat Shop now: $326 (Originally $378); revolve.com Angashion Fleece Coat Shop now: $54; amazon.com Amazon Essentials Teddy Bear Fleece Lapel Jacket Shop now: $45 (Originally $60); amazon.com Coconuts by Matisse Agency Western Pointed-Toe Boot Shop now: $180; nordstrom.com Dingo Out West Cowboy Boot Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com Dirty Laundry Josea Cowboy Boot Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com Steve Madden Hayward Western Boot Shop now: $85 (Originally $160); amazon.com Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boot Shop now: $270; revolve.com Roper Riley Western Boot Shop now: $61; amazon.com Hisea Rollda Western Boots Shop now: $53–$58; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off This $37 Pullover Sweatshirt Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say “It's Almost Embarrassing” How Often They Wear It Keira Knightley Wore a Spring-Perfect Two-Piece Outfit That’s Equal Parts Cozy and Chic