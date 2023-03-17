Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Spring-Friendly Version of the Fluffy Coat Trend Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing

There’s no doubt about it — Emily Ratajkowski is one of the biggest fashion icons of this era. With her unexpected fashion choices and risqué, see-through looks, she’s made her mark on the industry. But as your resident fashion editor, I’m not just interested in her red carpet-worthy moments — I want to see her simple, everyday style staples just as much. And EmRata gave me exactly what I was looking for.

Casually walking around New York City, the model wore a long-line teddy coat complete with a tie-front waist and lapels. The bright-orange coat gave a nod to the spring season, while the fuzzy material surely kept her warm. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen the colorful, fluffy coat trend, either. Miley Cyrus wore a teal version last week, while Katie Holmes opted for a more muted option in January. With three big names wearing a similar style, I’m calling it an upcoming spring trend.

Of course, the model didn’t stop there. She threw on a pair of classic blue jeans and added cowboy boots with white stitching — and ICYMI, Western shoes are totally in right now. Just look at Ratajkowski’s other calf-grazing boots, which she’s previously styled with leather jackets and oversized sweaters. Each adds a twist to an otherwise straight-forward outfit, making them a standout pair in anyone’s shoe collection. Best of all, this footwear trend will cost you as little as $55 on Amazon.

Ratajkowski’s accessories definitely tied the outfit together. With the addition of sleek cat-eye sunglasses and chunky gold hoops, she looked ready for whatever the day threw her way.

