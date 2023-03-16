Keira Knightley Wore a Spring-Perfect Two-Piece Outfit That’s Equal Parts Cozy and Chic

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a Keira Knightley outing, but just yesterday, she decided to bless us with not two, not four, but six statement outfits. She wore everything from a sophisticated pantsuit to a metallic dress, though my eyes were drawn to her monochromatic gray ensemble that offers a spring-perfect, two-piece combo.

Knightley was spotted out in New York City, wearing an oversized gray sweater. Complete with ribbed cuffs and dropped shoulders, it looked so familiar. And that’s when it hit me: I own almost the exact same one, and you probably do, too. A cozy, oversized sweater is a must in everyone’s wardrobe, as it’s the perfect throw-and-go piece for spring. Not to mention, it can be dressed up — like the Pride and Prejudice actress chose to do — or down with a pair of sneakers and jeans. But even if you don’t own a gray sweater, it’s not too late in the season, as I found some options for as low as $27.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also taught us a lesson on how to style the sweater for spring. Pairing it with a floor-grazing skirt, she took the top from comfortable to effortlessly chic. Additionally, the straight silhouette added a bit of edge to the otherwise sophisticated clothing. Best of all, pieces like this skirt from Cider or this pleated option from Bloomingdale’s can mimic Knightley’s style, but just make sure to leave the sweater untucked; that’s the secret to giving it a more low-key vibe.

When it came to accessories, she kept it simple, reaching for a chunky ring and silver tennis necklace, but ditched earrings and hair decals altogether.

Shop Knightley’s effortless yet trendy spring-perfect ‘fit with sweaters and skirts inspired by her latest look below.

