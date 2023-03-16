Fashion Look of the Day Keira Knightley Wore a Spring-Perfect Two-Piece Outfit That’s Equal Parts Cozy and Chic You probably already own at least one of them. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 16, 2023 @ 04:02PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images It’s been a minute since we’ve seen a Keira Knightley outing, but just yesterday, she decided to bless us with not two, not four, but six statement outfits. She wore everything from a sophisticated pantsuit to a metallic dress, though my eyes were drawn to her monochromatic gray ensemble that offers a spring-perfect, two-piece combo. Knightley was spotted out in New York City, wearing an oversized gray sweater. Complete with ribbed cuffs and dropped shoulders, it looked so familiar. And that’s when it hit me: I own almost the exact same one, and you probably do, too. A cozy, oversized sweater is a must in everyone’s wardrobe, as it’s the perfect throw-and-go piece for spring. Not to mention, it can be dressed up — like the Pride and Prejudice actress chose to do — or down with a pair of sneakers and jeans. But even if you don’t own a gray sweater, it’s not too late in the season, as I found some options for as low as $27. The Pirates of the Caribbean star also taught us a lesson on how to style the sweater for spring. Pairing it with a floor-grazing skirt, she took the top from comfortable to effortlessly chic. Additionally, the straight silhouette added a bit of edge to the otherwise sophisticated clothing. Best of all, pieces like this skirt from Cider or this pleated option from Bloomingdale’s can mimic Knightley’s style, but just make sure to leave the sweater untucked; that’s the secret to giving it a more low-key vibe. When it came to accessories, she kept it simple, reaching for a chunky ring and silver tennis necklace, but ditched earrings and hair decals altogether. Shop Knightley’s effortless yet trendy spring-perfect ‘fit with sweaters and skirts inspired by her latest look below. Get the Look: J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater Shop now: $110–$128; jcrew.com Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Shop now: $27; amazon.com Equipment Sanni Cashmere Sweater Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com Vince Weekend V-Neck Cashmere Sweater Shop now: $325; nordstrom.com Reformation Vintage Crewneck Sweatshirt Shop now: $78; thereformation.com Merokeety Pullover Sweater Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $44); amazon.com Urban Coco A-Line Midi Skirt Shop now: $29; amazon.com Urban Outfitters Nia '90s Satin Midi Skirt Shop now: $62; urbanoutfitters.com Cider Denim Maxi Skirt Shop now: $30; cider.com Lock and Love Flared Maxi Skirt Shop now: $22; amazon.com 3.1 Phillip Lim Pleated Belted Skirt Shop now: $495; bloomingdales.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Legacy Brand's New Anti-Aging Formula Gives Me Plump, Bouncy Skin Without a Heavy Texture My Skin's Before and After Photos Convinced Multiple InStyle Editors to Buy This Filter-Like Foundation Shoppers Say These "Super Soft" Best-Selling Underwear Leave “No Panty Lines” — and They’re $7 Apiece