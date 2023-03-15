Helen Mirren Wore the Least Risqué Version of the See-Through Dress Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood

I was kind of, sort of, scared to try one particular trend that’s been taking Hollywood by storm in recent weeks — literally. I haven’t been able to go a day (nay, hour) without seeing someone wearing some iteration of it, the “it” being the sexy, daring sheer trend that’s inherently elegant, too. I know — sheer and elegant don’t typically feel like two words to go together, but take a look at Dame Helen Mirren’s latest naked-inspired red-carpet moment, and you’ll see what I mean. Not to mention, it just totally eliminated all of my fears of wearing it.

Mirren can truly do no wrong with her looks — and TBH, she also has major range when it comes to her outfits. Give her cool trousers and platform sneakers, like the combo she wore in Berlin a few weeks ago, and she’ll easily top the best-dressed of the week. Dress her up in gowns for a red carpet premiere, and she’ll make all onlookers “ooh” and “ahh” in admiration, especially when it's a sheer moment that offers a more understated way to get in on the daring trend.

The actress’ floor-length lace gown featured so many stunning details, like that plunging neckline and the ethereal off-the-shoulder design, but there’s no denying the most noteworthy facet about the entire look was its nakedness. Upon first glance, it appears as though Mirren was wearing nothing underneath, but with further inspection, it’s clear her gown is designed with an underlay that mimics the look of skin without actually showing any. Love!

Mirren’s red carpet moment reminds us that the sheer trend comes in various levels of, well, sheerness, and while there are tops and dresses that really show everything, you can still get in on the naked moment without having to bare it all. Count me in.

Take this cool House of CB skirt, as an example. The lace overlay is so romantic, while it's overall sheer-like nature gives it an inherently sexy spin. This sheer-illusion mini is another one to add to your rotation if you’re in the market for an upgraded LBD.

Are you ready to go sheer without showing too much? Same. Shop sheer-illusion pieces inspired by Mirren’s latest red carpet moment below.

