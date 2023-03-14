Fashion Look of the Day Kate Middleton Is Bringing Back This Polarizing Trend I’m Now Convinced to Try Again I used to wear it all the time in high school. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 @ 03:14PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage There are some things high school Eva wore that adult Eva will never. Low-rise jeans are one of them (hey, I was an aughts kid, okay?); jeans with dresses is another, even though I know that combo is making a comeback — it’s just not for me. But one trend I’m officially willing to try again after putting it on the backburner for more than 10 years? Peplum. And I have Kate Middleton to thank for that. The Princess of Wales appeared so ready for spring during an outing with Prince William on March 13, and TBH, so I am. Warm weather! Sunshine! Lighter fashion! Less jackets! These are all things that are getting me so excited for the season of blooms. Middleton went with a floral-print two-piece set from Erdem for the annual Commonwealth Day Service, but it’s not the print or impeccable tailoring that caught my attention. Instead, it was the peplum detailing on her blazer that made me rethink my decision to cut peplum anything from my wardrobe a few years back. When I was in high school, I wore peplum all the time, and if you’re not familiar with peplum, allow me to explain in the fewest words possible — it’s basically a skirt-like, frilly addition to the waistline. We see peplum tops, we see peplum jackets like Middleton’s, and we've even seen peplum pants (sorry, what?). The detailing is obviously cute and girly and all that fun stuff, but there’s also a more practical, flattering benefit — the added volume on the waistline conceals any areas of concern, giving the illusion of a snatched waist. I love a fashion hack! Inspired by Middleton’s latest fashion moment, I went on a mission to find the best peplum pieces out there, and to my surprise, there are actually plenty of trend-forward options that I can 100 percent see myself wearing in 2023. Look at this Ganni option with its oversized puff sleeve and fun print, or this gorgeous Reformation silk blouse with very subtle peplum at the hips. Shop more below. Get the Look: Reformation Rennes Silk Peplum BlouseShop now: $168; nordstrom.com Halogen Sleeveless Peplum SweaterShop now: $69; nordstrom.com Ganni Plaid Seersucker Surplice Peplum TopShop now: $195; nordstrom.com Susana Monaco Peplum CamisoleShop now: $108; nordstrom.com Endless Rose Peplum Short-Sleeve SweaterShop now: $80; nordstrom.com Staud Shelby Ruched Peplum TopShop now: $275; nordstrom.com Mille Athena Smocked Peplum Linen TopShop now: $192; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Helen Mirren Arrived at Cannes Wearing the Internet's Favorite $79 Sneakers Jennifer Coolidge’s Ultra-Voluminous Oscars Hair Was Thanks to This Root-Lifting Treatment Jennifer Lopez Has Carried This Constantly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and Now I Finally Get the Hype