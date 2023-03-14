Kate Middleton Is Bringing Back This Polarizing Trend I’m Now Convinced to Try Again

I used to wear it all the time in high school.

There are some things high school Eva wore that adult Eva will never. Low-rise jeans are one of them (hey, I was an aughts kid, okay?); jeans with dresses is another, even though I know that combo is making a comeback — it’s just not for me. But one trend I’m officially willing to try again after putting it on the backburner for more than 10 years? Peplum. And I have Kate Middleton to thank for that. 

The Princess of Wales appeared so ready for spring during an outing with Prince William on March 13, and TBH, so I am. Warm weather! Sunshine! Lighter fashion! Less jackets! These are all things that are getting me so excited for the season of blooms. Middleton went with a floral-print two-piece set from Erdem for the annual Commonwealth Day Service, but it’s not the print or impeccable tailoring that caught my attention. Instead, it was the peplum detailing on her blazer that made me rethink my decision to cut peplum anything from my wardrobe a few years back. 

When I was in high school, I wore peplum all the time, and if you’re not familiar with  peplum, allow me to explain in the fewest words possible — it’s basically a skirt-like, frilly addition to the waistline. We see peplum tops, we see peplum jackets like Middleton’s, and we've even seen peplum pants (sorry, what?). The detailing is obviously cute and girly and all that fun stuff, but there’s also a more practical, flattering benefit — the added volume on the waistline conceals any areas of concern, giving the illusion of a snatched waist. I love a fashion hack!

Inspired by Middleton's latest fashion moment, I went on a mission to find the best peplum pieces out there, and to my surprise, there are actually plenty of trend-forward options that I can 100 percent see myself wearing in 2023. Look at this Ganni option with its oversized puff sleeve and fun print, or this gorgeous Reformation silk blouse with very subtle peplum at the hips.

