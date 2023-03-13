Katie Holmes Wore This Supermodel-Loved “Dad” Trend That’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023

I was recently in a team meeting where we did an “Around the Room” icebreaker to see what everyone’s excited about with spring’s arrival just around the corner. Common responses included things like “cherry blossoms blooming!,” “warmer weather!,” and “spring fashion!,” but one response prompted a collective “amen:” “Not having to wear bulky winter coats.”

Spring is the time when we can slowly start to shed our layers — the first one typically being thick winter coats that can (sometimes) ruin an outfit. Lighter toppers, like trench coats and cardigans, replace puffers and wool options, but Katie Holmes just ushered in the cool-girl outerwear trend that’s destined to be everywhere in the next two months: the dad-inspired bomber jacket.

The actress was spotted roaming around New York City wearing her usual low-key ensemble that feels equal parts stylish yet low-key. She reached for dark-blue, baggy jeans with subtle utilitarian detailing on the side, plus her go-to platform Chloé sneakers, a striped hoodie, and oversized sunglasses, but the star of her ‘fit was undoubtedly that brown leather bomber from Mango.

Holmes’ topper, which is almost completely sold out, features a cropped silhouette, faded brown leather finish, two side pockets, and elastic cuffs and waistline. It was slightly oversized, giving it an air of nonchalance, while still appearing more refined than some leather jacket silhouettes we know and love (like baggy, biker-inspired moto styles). That said, it still has that coveted cool-girl flair, but with a fashion-y spin — and that’s why we expect this outerwear trend to become even more of a fashion-girl go-to in the next few months.

Another part of the bomber jacket’s appeal is its versatility; Kendall Jenner wore her brown oversized version with a workout set, Hailey Bieber opted for an extra-large style with the tiniest short-shorts and Prada slip-ons, and Holmes went with the aforementioned blue jeans. But no matter how you style it, this topper is going to look ultra-cool — and add just the right amount of warmth to every spring outfit.

Shop bomber jackets inspired by Holmes’ below. You’ll be so happy to have one on hand in the coming weeks.

