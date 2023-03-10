Fashion Look of the Day Miley Cyrus Wore a Sequin Micro Mini Dress With the Fluffiest Coat It was totally Hannah Montana-inspired. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 @ 03:11PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Miley Cyrus. Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci Miley Cyrus is and always will be that girl. From her sexy cutout bodysuits to her pantless ‘fits, she’s never not serving looks, and yesterday, the singer shut down Beverly Hills in a Hannah Montana-inspired getup. Cyrus celebrated the release of her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The songstress wore the greatest take on an LBD I’ve seen in a while, as it featured thousands of sequins, a single strap, and the shortest hemline ever. But what I loved most about her sparkly dress was its versatility; you can wear it to an album release party like Cyrus, girls’ night out, one-on-one date — the list goes on. Best of all, Cyrus proved sequins aren’t just for the holidays, and Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are seconding that notion, too. Sure, a sparkly gown alone is enough to solicit “oohs” and “ahhs,” but the artist kept the rest of her outfit equally as extra. Cyrus threw on a massive faux-fur coat that reminded me of Taylor Swift’s Lavender Haze jacket, but of course, Cyrus let it hang off her shoulders like any true fashion icon would. And she even went all-out for shoes, adding the tallest, strappiest, patent-leather sandals. The Flowers singer took her accessories to the next level, too, adding retro black shades similar to these $15 Amazon finds. Not to mention, Cyrus’ shiny, drop earrings and baguette bag made her the latest star to get in on the metallic trend I’ve been seeing everywhere. Shop Cyrus-inspired pieces below, ranging from dresses to coats. Get the Look: Lnl One-Shoulder Sequin DressShop now: $59; nordstrom.com Shoshanna Catalaya Sequin One-Shoulder DressShop now: $342 (Originally $570); saksfifthavenue.com Dress the Population Palmer Sequin One-Shoulder DressShop now: $129–$258; nordstrom.com Kate Kasin One-Shoulder Sequin DressShop now:$43 (Originally $46); amazon.com Fengbay One-Shoulder Sequin DressShop now: $36; amazon.com Apparis Goldie Faux-Fur CoatShop now: $270; saksfifthavenue.com Simplee Apparel Faux-Fur CoatShop now: $72 (Originally $100); amazon.com Sysea Faux-Fur Shaggy CoatShop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years The Shoe of Spring 2023 Just Dropped, and It’s a Designer Grandma Clog That’s Selling Like Hotcakes