Miley Cyrus Wore a Sequin Micro Mini Dress With the Fluffiest Coat

It was totally Hannah Montana-inspired.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 @ 03:11PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus. Photo:

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus is and always will be that girl. From her sexy cutout bodysuits to her pantless ‘fits, she’s never not serving looks, and yesterday, the singer shut down Beverly Hills in a Hannah Montana-inspired getup.  

Cyrus celebrated the release of her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The songstress wore the greatest take on an LBD I’ve seen in a while, as it featured thousands of sequins, a single strap, and the shortest hemline ever. But what I loved most about her sparkly dress was its versatility; you can wear it to an album release party like Cyrus, girls’ night out, one-on-one date — the list goes on. Best of all, Cyrus proved sequins aren’t just for the holidays, and Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway are seconding that notion, too.   

Sure, a sparkly gown alone is enough to solicit “oohs” and “ahhs,” but the artist kept the rest of her outfit equally as extra. Cyrus threw on a massive faux-fur coat that reminded me of Taylor Swift’s Lavender Haze jacket, but of course, Cyrus let it hang off her shoulders like any true fashion icon would. And she even went all-out for shoes, adding the tallest, strappiest, patent-leather sandals.

The Flowers singer took her accessories to the next level, too, adding retro black shades similar to these $15 Amazon finds. Not to mention, Cyrus’ shiny, drop earrings and baguette bag made her the latest star to get in on the metallic trend I’ve been seeing everywhere. 

Shop Cyrus-inspired pieces below, ranging from dresses to coats.    

Get the Look: 

Lnl One-Shoulder Sequin Dress
Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Shoshanna Catalaya Sequin One-Shoulder Dress
Shop now: $342 (Originally $570); saksfifthavenue.com

Dress the Population Palmer Sequin One-Shoulder Dress
Shop now: $129–$258; nordstrom.com

Kate Kasin One-Shoulder Sequin Dress
Shop now:$43 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Fengbay One-Shoulder Sequin Dress
Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Apparis Goldie Faux-Fur Coat
Shop now: $270; saksfifthavenue.com

Simplee Apparel Faux-Fur Coat
Shop now: $72 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Sysea Faux-Fur Shaggy Coat
Shop now: $32 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
The Body-Illuminating Spray That's a Celeb Red Carpet Staple Makes My Skin Look Like an IRL Beauty Filter
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
Dr Scholls x Re/Done
The Shoe of Spring 2023 Just Dropped, and It’s a Designer Grandma Clog That’s Selling Like Hotcakes
Related Articles
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2019 Met Gala
Fans Think Miley Cyrus Addressed That Liam Hemsworth Drama in a New Song
Miley Cyrus Versace RTW Fall 2023 Los Angeles Show
Miley Cyrus's Versace Gown Was the Perfect Combination of Goth and Princess
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Went Shirtless in the Oversized Trend Gigi Hadid Wears All the Time
A woman wears an outfit to wear with a jean jacket for Spring 2023
13 Outfits to Wear With a Jean Jacket You Haven't Tried Yet
Amazon Long Sleeve Minidress
This “Super Flattering” Spring Dress That’s Loved by More Than 3,500 Amazon Shoppers Is on Sale for $35
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Just Made This Hated Denim Trend Look So Much Cooler
Riley Keough
Riley Keough Just Wore This Polarizing ‘90s Trend With the Comfy Shoe That’s Always Sold Out
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Put a Quirky Spin on the Pantsless Trend With a One-Legged Catsuit
This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including This Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece on Amazon
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece
Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Cozy Pants You Probably Have Stuffed in Your Drawer With a $43,500 Bag
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Madewell's Just Dropped a Spring Denim Collection Full of Controversial Styles Celebs Wear on Repeat
Madewell's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Full of the Divisive Denim Style Celebs Wear on Repeat
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now