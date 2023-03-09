Brooke Shields Went Shirtless in the Oversized Trend Gigi Hadid Wears All the Time

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve opened my closet and thought, “I have nothing to wear.” Sure, I actually do have clothes to style, but sometimes, I get stuck. That’s why I’ve taken a particular liking to matching sets: They’re easy and foolproof, but best of all, they take little effort to piece together.

I’m not the only one who loves matching sets; Lana Condor exclusively told InStyle she relies on two-piece outfit formulas because they’re “always so perfect.” Lily Collins debuted her own seafoam green set last year, while Anya Taylor Joy wore a baby-pink skirt duo last November. Most recently, Brooke Shields shut down Time’s second annual Women of the Year Gala in a coordinating set.

Shields stepped out in a Barbiecore-style pantsuit that included an oversized, structured blazer that was cuffed at the sleeves. The roomy topper reminded me of the big jackets Gigi Hadid is always wearing, proving that topcoats are here to stay, so don’t mind me adding similar options like this Alice and Olivia blazer to my cart ASAP. The Blue Lagoon actress coordinated the bubblegum-pink piece with high-rise, wide-leg pants, similar to the bottoms Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes have been rocking.

Perhaps most notable about Shields' look was that matching, low-scoop bra was on full display. But wearing lingerie as outerwear is nothing new; it's basically the equivalent of ripped jeans. At first, it was shocking, but now, it’s just another trend. However, the actress took it to a new level by perfectly pairing the bra’s color to the rest of her vibrant ‘fit.

For accessories, the Beginning Is Now founder reached for a pair of pointed-toe pumps that look similar to Kate Middleton’s go-to Gianvito Rossi heels. They’re both style icons, so I wouldn’t put twinning past them, either. A small clutch, silver bracelets, and dainty necklace completed the look.

Shop hot pink Shields’-inspired pieces below starting at $15, and get your Barbiecore ‘fit on.

