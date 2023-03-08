Kelly Ripa Just Made This Hated Denim Trend Look So Much Cooler

I love shoes, but I love denim just as much. Ask any of my friends, and they’ll tell you that I’m their go-to for any advice related to the aforementioned topics, but there’s something about blues that tickles my fancy a little bit more. That’s why I particularly like to keep an eye out on new, emerging styles, and I’ve spotted one denim trend a lot more in recent weeks that I think will be everywhere in the next few months. Get ready to take note.

Cuffed jeans are blowing up right now, and Kelly Ripa is the latest celebrity to take the upgraded blues for a spin. The talk show host was photographed out in New York City, with wind-blown hair, coat in hand, big smile on her face, AirPods in her ears — but regardless of all these other elements, I couldn’t help but notice her cuffed skinny jeans.

Ripa isn’t the only celeb to take her hemline up a notch, literally. Anne Hathaway recently wore boot-cut, cuffed blues while out in the Big Apple that remind me that I’m wearing my jeans incorrectly (aka, I need to fold the hem!) But there’s one distinguishing factor between these two sightings: Instead of cuffing boot-cut jeans, Ripa decided to cuff a pair of skinnies, and TBH, it makes the dated silhouette feel much cooler. We all know “the kids” hate the skinny style, and frankly, Ripa is making a millennial (me!) who’s written off the tight-fitting style for years reconsider wearing it again — but with folded hems, of course.

Ripa paired her dark-wash cuffed jeans with other comfy staples that just make sense this time of year. She wore an oversized yellow sweater that appeared to have a phrase emblazoned across the chest (love?) and Hollywood’s favorite comfort shoe that truly never goes out of style: ultra-mini Uggs that pair perfectly with cuffed jeans. Sure, she could have easily tucked her pants into the footwear, but the decision to cuff them is a welcomed one. It looks cool! It adds dimension to the jeans! And it emphasizes the shoe’s ultra-short shaft.

If you feel like your jeans need a refresh, an easy solution is to fold up the hemline. Once you try it, you’ll wonder why you haven’t done it sooner. Shop cuffed skinnies and Ugg boots inspired by Ripa’s easy-going outfit formula below.

Get the Look:

1822 Vintage Distressed Cuffed Skinny Jeans

Shop now: $52; nordstrom.com

AG Ex-Boyfriend Slouchy Slim Jeans

Shop now: $235; nordstrom.com

Liverpool Los Angeles Marley Raw-Hem Cuffed Girlfriend Jeans

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Levi’s 501 Skinny Jeans

Shop now: $76 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com

Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution High-Waist Crop Slim Straight-Leg Jeans

Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Ugg Ultra-Mini Classic Boot

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling-Lined Boot

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Ugg Neumel Boot

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com